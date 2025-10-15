Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives concludes humanitarian projects supporting Sudanese refugees in Chad

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) has announced concluding several vital humanitarian projects to support Sudanese refugees in Chad, in collaboration with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

The projects aim to provide access to clean water and medical care, establish enhanced infrastructure to strengthen public health, and improve living conditions for Sudanese refugees and the host community in eastern Chad.

These projects were implemented with the support of MBRGI, enabling the UNHCR to assist Sudanese refugees in Chad and support them in facing the difficult conditions they have endured after fleeing their homes. The projects successfully achieved their targets, providing services to over 131,000 Sudanese refugees, in addition to members of the host community.

The humanitarian projects included drilling 10 wells in refugee camps in eastern Chad, with an average capacity of 975 cubic metres per day of potable water, benefiting 65,000 people. In addition, a fully equipped health clinic was established in the Arkom refugee settlement, comprising 13 rooms and two shaded waiting areas, and is equipped with a solar power system, a waste management incinerator, and medical equipment and supplies. The clinic is equipped to provide healthcare services to more than 66,000 people, including 40,000 Sudanese refugees and 26,000 members of the host community in eastern Chad.

Saeed Al Eter, Assistant Secretary-General of the MBRGI, emphasised that completing these vital projects for Sudanese refugees in Chad reflects the Foundation’s commitment to supporting the most vulnerable, and its determination to provide sufficient funding for UNHCR’s humanitarian efforts to alleviate refugee suffering, ease the burden on host communities, and improve infrastructure in areas of displacement.

He said, “Our partnership with UNHCR reflects a shared commitment to address the urgent needs of refugees and forcibly displaced people. Over the years, our collaboration has strengthened the capacity of refugees and host communities alike to withstand hardships and secure access to basic needs in livelihoods, healthcare, and food security.”

On his part, Dr. Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR’s Senior Advisor and Representative in the GCC countries, said, “The integrated projects in Chad are a vital step in helping Sudanese refugees rebuild their lives and strengthen their resilience.”

He added, “This timely contribution from MBRGI comes as humanitarian agencies face a severe funding gap, threatening our ability to meet urgent needs. The situation in Chad is critical, and this support enables us to respond swiftly to both refugees and host communities. We deeply appreciate MBRGI’s humanitarian role and steadfast commitment to UNHCR’s mission across Asia and Africa.”

MBRGI has continued to expand its partnership with UNHCR since 2021, becoming one of its leading contributors. By the end of 2024, it had provided AED136 million (US$37 million), benefiting over 750,000 refugees, displaced persons, and host community members across Asia and Africa.

In January this year, MBRGI pledged an additional AED36.7 million (US$10 million) to support sustainable programs and projects for displaced communities through UNHCR. This brought the Foundation’s total commitments since 2021 to AED172.7 million (around US$47 million).

MBRGI, the region’s largest foundation dedicated to humanitarian, relief, philanthropic, and community work, spent over AED2.2 billion in 2024, reaching nearly 149 million people across 118 countries. Its efforts focus on five main pillars: humanitarian and relief aid, healthcare and disease control, education and knowledge dissemination, innovation and entrepreneurship, and community empowerment.

Launched in 2015 as an umbrella for initiatives sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, MBRGI now encompasses more than 30 initiatives and institutions. These span humanitarian, social, and developmental fields, with a strong focus on underprivileged countries, vulnerable communities, and marginalised groups.

The Foundation seeks to foster a culture of hope and deliver effective solutions to pressing humanitarian and developmental challenges, prioritising investment in human capital as the most vital resource. It empowers talent, develops skills, and prepares educated and trained individuals to lead development in their own countries.

It also works to improve education in marginalised communities, combat poverty, disease, and epidemics, and promote the values of tolerance and coexistence.