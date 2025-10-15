Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints new Assistant Secretary General of TEC for Government Communication and General Secretariat Affairs

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- In his capacity as the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, issued Executive Council Resolution No. (83) of 2025, appointing Sabah Salem Al Shamsi as Assistant Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai for Government Communication and General Secretariat Affairs.

The Resolution takes effect from 1st October 2025 and will be published in the Official Gazette.