Nahyan bin Mubarak witnesses graduation of 117 students from Abu Dhabi School of Management

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, witnessed the 2025 graduation ceremony of the Abu Dhabi School of Management (an affiliate of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry), held at the Cultural Foundation Theatre in Abu Dhabi in the presence of senior officials and academics.

The cohort comprised 117 graduates from the School’s master’s programmes, including the Master of Business Administration (MBA); the Master of Science in Quality and Business Excellence; the Master of Science in Leadership and Business Development; and the Master of Science in Business Analytics with concentrations in Artificial Intelligence Management and Big Data Management.

Sheikh Nahyan said in his address, “I am pleased to be with you today at this blessed celebration of the graduates of the Abu Dhabi School of Management—an institution that, with dedication and commitment, strives to prepare highly qualified generations in the fields of management and entrepreneurship, fully capable of actively contributing to the achievement of comprehensive development goals in our society.”

He affirmed, “In doing so, the School, expresses its deep understanding of, and strong commitment to, the wise vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, that our universities and colleges be true centres of excellence guided by a clear philosophy of education—one in which graduates are equipped for renewal and innovation, are well-versed in advanced scientific and technological thinking, able to deal with diverse situations and factors, committed to self-directed and continuous learning, anchored in noble values and principles, and active participants in the UAE’s economic and social development. They are also aware of global developments around them, open to them, and able to engage with them competently and intelligently.”

He added, “This ceremony, at which we congratulate these graduates who fully appreciate the opportunities available to them in this beloved homeland, is also an occasion for all members of the School community to extend profound thanks and appreciation to His Highness the President, and to renew to His Highness, and to the nation as a whole, the pledge that the Abu Dhabi School of Management will remain a model and an exemplar in fulfilling his vision. This includes advancing its systems, curricula, and research programs; strengthening its engagement with community institutions; opening to leading universities worldwide; and maintaining a steadfast commitment to empowering the sons and daughters of our nation to contribute effectively to development and prosperity across the UAE, and indeed the region and the world.”

He continued, “Serving the community in Abu Dhabi and across the UAE; maintaining strong linkage with the global knowledge and technology ecosystem; and striving for world-class performance are defining features of this School’s work. All of this makes us extremely proud of these graduates. We express our joy in them and extend our best wishes for success as they move into an important practical stage of their lives—entering the labour market and contributing to the country’s development plans. We pray that they will always, with God’s help, be pioneers in society who achieve their aspirations and meet the nation’s expectations.”

Addressing the graduates, Sheikh Nahyan said, “Congratulations to you all. I pray that each of you will be a truly qualified and successful graduate—bringing pride to your School and earning recognition and esteem from all. You are stepping into a world that changes constantly, where borders are blurring and competition exists at every level, a world that requires initiative, competitiveness, and achievement. To succeed, you must draw on the knowledge and skills in management and entrepreneurship you gained here; be exemplars of hard work, responsibility, and lifelong learning. On this occasion, we affirm our complete confidence in you and our conviction that, God willing, you will be a positive driving force in society and the world. I wish you success as you serve your country and take on managerial, economic, and investment roles in the UAE, the region, and beyond.”

He added, “I am also pleased today to welcome your families and friends and to share their joy in you. I would likewise like to salute the School community—its Board of Trustees, administration, faculty, and staff—and express my deep thanks and appreciation for their dedicated efforts with you, wishing them continued success and the School sustained progress and prosperity.”

The event was attended by Dr Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the Board of Trustees; Dr Mark Paulin, Acting President; members of the academic and administrative bodies; a number of officials and leaders from government entities and educational institutions; and the graduates’ families.

Dr Tayeb Kamali, Chairman of the Board of Trustees, said, “This cohort’s graduation is the outcome of the school’s sustained efforts to prepare business leaders with the competence, knowledge and ability to innovate in alignment with Abu Dhabi Government priorities and the UAE Vision 2071.”

He added, “The School is proud to empower national talent with the skills required to navigate the rapid transformations of the modern workplace through refreshed academic programmes and curricula aligned with the highest international standards in management and entrepreneurship.”

The ceremony also featured speeches by the graduates, who expressed their pride and gratitude for being part of ADSM and their aspiration to contribute to the nation’s development, followed by the conferral of degrees and recognition of graduates.

The event concluded with the presentation of a commemorative gift to Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan and a group photo.