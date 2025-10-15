Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches integrated digital projects at GITEX Global

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure announced the launch of a series of integrated digital projects and innovative technology initiatives during its participation in GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai, within the UAE Government Pavilion. These projects reflect the national direction toward comprehensive digital transformation and aim to enhance integration across the sectors of energy, infrastructure, transport, housing, and services.

The Ministry also inaugurated the Global Energy Efficiency Alliance (GEEA) platform, one of the most prominent international initiatives aimed at strengthening collaboration among governments, institutions, and innovative companies in the fields of energy efficiency and sustainability. The platform leverages intelligent analytics to identify high-impact, pioneering projects that contribute to reducing emissions and improving resource efficiency, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for leading the transition toward a low-carbon economy.

The Ministry also unveiled the National Green Certificates Programme (NGCP) platform, a national system for evaluating and certifying sustainable buildings using artificial intelligence technologies to measure energy and water efficiency and the quality of urban design. The program contributes to accelerating the adoption of green technologies and establishing national performance standards that enhance the UAE’s competitiveness in sustainable development and support its goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050.

As part of its efforts to enhance customer experience, the Ministry announced the launch of the Hybrid Customer Happiness Center model, which provides government services through a system that combines in-person attendance with virtual platforms via video communication technologies. The model is distinguished by its flexibility and inclusiveness, helps reduce emissions caused by transportation, and applies the five- and seven-star Customer Happiness Centre excellence standards, enhancing both the quality and sustainability of services.

During the event, the Ministry highlighted the Integrated Digital Government Services Centre in Fujairah, launched as a pioneering model for delivering government services in a comprehensive digital environment powered by artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and the metaverse. The center offers over 150 digital services to citizens and residents, serving more than 20,000 users annually, embodying the transformation toward a paperless and queue-free government.

Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, affirmed that the new projects represent a quantum leap in the Ministry’s journey toward full digital transformation, and that they reflect the UAE’s vision of designing the future and driving positive change through initiatives rooted in innovation and advanced technologies, supporting the nation’s global competitiveness and leadership in energy, infrastructure, and smart services.

He said, “The Ministry continues to develop innovative solutions that align with the global shift toward a digital economy and support the UAE’s directions and sustainable development goals. We are working within an integrated approach that harnesses technology and innovation in service of sustainable development by creating future-ready digital platforms that connect data, policies, and services seamlessly.”

He added, “These projects are part of a broader institutional transformation framework adopted by the Ministry, positioning it as a leading model in digital government applications and a source of practical solutions that promote the sustainability of energy and infrastructure and enhance resource efficiency—reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global destination for government innovation.”

He also noted that the Ministry’s participation in GITEX Global 2025 is part of its efforts to solidify its leadership in harnessing artificial intelligence, digital twin technologies, and big data analytics to develop government work systems and deliver more efficient and sustainable services, supporting the nation’s journey toward a comprehensive knowledge-based economy.