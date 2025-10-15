Dubai Internet City, Skolkovo Foundation enter strategic partnership to foster innovation

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Internet City, part of TECOM Group PJSC, has entered a strategic partnership to foster innovation and facilitate knowledge exchange with the Skolkovo Foundation (part of VEB.RF Group).

The partnership outlines a roadmap for collaboratively unlocking new cooperation avenues and market expansion for innovative tech companies and start-ups. Aligned with Dubai Internet City’s goal of strengthening the digital economy, the agreement was signed during GITEX Global, taking place in Dubai on 13th-17th October 2025.

Ammar Al Malik, Executive Vice President of Commercial at TECOM Group and Managing Director of Dubai Internet City, said, “Our partnership with the Skolkovo Foundation reaffirms Dubai Internet City’s commitment to fostering an innovation ecosystem that strengthens the global digital economy."

Timur Kornilov, Managing Director for Strategic International Partnership, Knowledge and Technology Transfer at the Skolkovo Foundation, added, “Our partnership with Dubai Internet City opens up tangible opportunities for Skolkovo's innovative companies to enter the Middle East market – from practical support in launching pilot projects to building sustainable export channels.”