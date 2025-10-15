Digital Dubai launches ‘Digital Balance Programme’ in collaboration with three government entities

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- In line with Dubai’s efforts to promote conscious technology use and enhance community wellbeing, Digital Dubai, in collaboration with the Community Development Authority, the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, and the Dubai Health Authority, has launched the Digital Balance Programme; one of Digital Dubai’s strategic initiatives.

The programme aims to build a community that uses modern technologies positively and responsibly, capable of addressing behavioural, health, and social risks associated with excessive or negative technology use.

The agreement among the four entities was signed during GITEX Global 2025.

The programme seeks to enable individuals to use technology in a healthy and effective manner that preserves their wellbeing and enhances their quality of life.

It also focuses on raising awareness of digital balance concepts within the community, empowering individuals to develop balanced and healthy digital habits and supporting mental and physical health through the optimal use of technology.

The programme also aims to foster a regulatory and social environment that promotes digital balance and responsibility, aligning with Dubai’s D33 Agenda which aims to promote healthier lifestyles and reduce the impact of chronic and mental health conditions among the emirate’s residents.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai, said, “In the Government of Dubai, our areas of work may differ, but we are united by a shared purpose; to serve humanity. This initiative reflects our collective belief in the importance of maintaining a positive balance between technological advancement and the wellbeing of individuals and society."

He added, “The programme also embodies the spirit of the Year of Community, underscoring our commitment to initiatives that strengthen social cohesion and enhance quality of life.”