Launch of 5th Hamdan–ICESCO Award for development of educational facilities in Islamic world

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) and Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences have announced the launch of the fifth edition of the Hamdan–ICESCO Award for the Development of Educational Facilities in the Islamic World.

The Award is one of the leading joint initiatives that support and recognise efforts to improve learning environments across the countries of the Islamic world and to enhance the sustainability and quality of educational infrastructure.

Dr. Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Foundation, said, “We are proud to partner with ICESCO in advancing our shared goals of supporting education in the Islamic world through this Award and through the programmes of the Hamdan–ICESCO Fund. This partnership embodies the Foundation’s vision and mission to elevate education to new horizons of excellence and innovation, grounded in the firm belief that education is the cornerstone of comprehensive development in the Islamic world and the pivotal driver of human development and future-making.

Through close cooperation with ICESCO, we seek to foster a culture of institutional development and collective community action, and to encourage high-impact initiatives that make a tangible difference in the quality and sustainability of education. We view the development of educational facilities not merely as an infrastructure upgrade, but as a strategic investment in future generations - one that empowers communities, strengthens their capacity for creativity and innovation, and builds a brighter future for the Islamic world.”

According to the approved timeline, applications will open in October 2025, with introductory workshops about the Award to be held from November 2025 to March 2026. The application window will close on 20th March, 2026. The judging process will take place in April and May 2026, and the winners will be announced in June 2026, followed by the official awards ceremony later in the year.

The Hamdan–ICESCO Award for the Development of Educational Facilities in the Islamic World was launched in 2017 under the patronage of the late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, with the aim of supporting ICESCO’s efforts to motivate and honour those engaged in voluntary and philanthropic initiatives in the field of education, and to encourage volunteer-driven efforts to develop and build new educational facilities. The Award also seeks to enhance educational infrastructure across the Islamic world and targets charitable organisations, voluntary institutions, donors and philanthropists.

Applications may be submitted directly by the applicant or by nomination, by completing the application form in Arabic, English or French via the official electronic system at https://tahkeem.ha.ae/login.xhtml, no later than 20th March, 2026.

Eligible applications will be referred to an international judging committee for evaluation, selection of winners and approval of the final results. The honourees will then be celebrated at an official ceremony organised by the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, in cooperation with ICESCO.

The Award reflects the commitment of both institutions to strengthening the values of partnership and cooperation in advancing education by encouraging individuals and organisations to contribute to the creation of safe and stimulating educational environments that keep pace with global developments and support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals in the education sector.