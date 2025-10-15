MoHRE showcases ‘Ask Data’ project at GITEX Global

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its participation at GITEX Global 2025, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) unveiled its latest innovative ‘Ask Data’ project, which presents an exemplary model for embracing digital transformation and driving innovation using artificial intelligence.

Ask Data aims to support MoHRE employees, facilitate access to data, and enable informed decision-making in the labour market, which, in turn, establishes a framework to regulate labour and provide distinguished services to customers.

The AI-powered system offers the Ministry’s staff a set of advantages, including a seamless and interactive process to explore the Application Programming Interfaces (API) Catalogue, and the ability to inquire and receive immediate and accurate answers about available data across various integration interfaces and exchanged attributes, as well as about integration requirements and other technical information. Moreover, it allows them to explore over 100 electronic integrations with more than 60 federal, local, and private entities, facilitating access to data.

Reeham Al Mutawa, Data Management Director at MoHRE, said, “The ‘Ask Data’ project reflects the Ministry’s leadership and ongoing commitment to digital transformation in line with the UAE’s Digital Government vision and Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme. It is a qualitative leap forward in how Ministry employees interact with digital integration data, enhancing operational efficiency and enabling faster, more precise, and more competitive service delivery—ultimately improving the internal user experience and reinforcing the Ministry’s aspirations for digital leadership.”

“Furthermore, it accelerates access to information and improves operational efficiency through automated processes using the latest AI technologies. And by providing employees with a comprehensive and accurate picture of available digital capabilities, the project supports data-driven decision-making, which enhances their ability to analyse data and make strategic decisions.”

The ‘Ask Data’ project embodies the MoHRE’s vision for smart transformation and presents a practical example of how AI can be employed to improve institutional performance. It is one of six innovative projects displayed at the Ministry’s pavilion at GITEX Global 2025, which forms part of the larger Federal Government platform, and highlights the Ministry’s commitment to keeping pace with the latest technological trends and introducing local and international audiences to its distinguished initiatives.