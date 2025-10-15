Abu Dhabi Government unveils world-first innovations, strategic partnerships at GITEX Global

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- On day two of GITEX Global 2025, the Abu Dhabi Government unveiled a new wave of world-first innovations and strategic partnerships, reinforcing its vision to become the world’s first fully AI-native government by 2027.

More than 30 government and academic entities are participating in the Abu Dhabi Pavilion under the theme AI-Native by Design, Community-Driven by Purpose, showcasing how collaboration across government, industry and academia is enabling smarter, safer, and more human-centred digital experiences.

At the centre of the day’s announcements was the launch of the most advanced version of TAMM, the emirate’s super app which unifies over 1,100 public and private services. Powered by the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE), TAMM revealed an expanded portfolio of AI-driven features and intuitive Spaces that bring together services around the key moments of people’s lives.

Dr Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of TAMM, said, “This latest upgrade to TAMM leverages AI to adapt experiences to users’ profiles and preferences. It’s our biggest and boldest version ever and is set to redefine government service delivery by creating a seamless and intelligent ecosystem that truly encapsulates what AI-native looks like.”

Among the latest additions is AutoGov, the world’s first AI public servant — a self-learning system that autonomously manages recurring government tasks such as license renewals, bill payments, and healthcare appointments, freeing residents to focus on what matters most.

Building on this foundation, TAMM 4.0 introduces AI Vision and Smart Guide, two new capabilities that provide step-by-step spoken and visual support, interpret intent, and validate documents visually to simplify even the most complex services. Meanwhile, TAMM Hologram brings mobile help centres to life — accessible pods where customers can connect in Arabic or English with live agents appearing as holograms for real-time, step-by-step guidance.

TAMM by You, another new feature, turns the platform into a truly community-driven experience by allowing users to share and vote on ideas that shape future services — a first for the region and a fitting innovation during the UAE’s Year of Community.

Two new TAMM Spaces — Mobility and Family — join the Sahatna Space announced yesterday. Alongside the already live Business and Property interfaces, it takes the total number of TAMM Spaces to five. Each Space consolidates essential services from multiple entities into a single, user-friendly interface that reflects Abu Dhabi’s people-first approach to digital government.

Other new TAMM additions include expanded partnerships that make government interactions faster, simpler, and more connected. Through collaborations with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), residents can now buy and sell vehicles directly via TAMM, while a new integration with the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) enables seamless property transactions.

New collaborations with the Abu Dhabi Police and the Family Development Foundation (FDF) enhance community well-being through AI-powered family and social care services. Insurance purchasing through Shory simplifies protection for citizens and residents, while the Integrated Contact Platform (ICP) integration connects TAMM users with instant verification and document services. These enhancements illustrate how TAMM continues to evolve from a transactional platform into an AI-powered anticipatory digital ecosystem.

New TAMM partnerships further expand the platform’s ecosystem through a collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) for digital attestation and cross-border service authentication.

DMT announced five strategic partnerships advancing the future of Abu Dhabi’s smart urban ecosystem. Partners include e&, focused on AI-powered smart cities and 5G-enabled drone deployment at strategic locations; Capgemini, co-developing AI-driven municipal and transport platforms; Hikvision, for smart surveillance and public safety systems; Analog Studios and Origen Technology, integrating digital twins and AI-based urban intelligence.

DMT also announced the launch of its Smart Inspection Robot, which uses AI sensors to patrol Family Park in Abu Dhabi and assist with maintenance. It also announced LivAI, the emirate’s new Digital Twin Platform, a central AI-powered intelligence layer for urban planning and operations combines live data, robotics and predictive analytics to s enable authorities to simulate and orchestrate city development.

Abu Dhabi’s vision of an AI-native government extends beyond citizen services to the very foundations that connect its systems, people, and decisions. From sovereign cloud and cybersecurity to data governance and talent development, new partnerships unveiled at GITEX 2025 demonstrate how Abu Dhabi is building an intelligent digital backbone for the future.

DGE announced five critical digital infrastructure partnerships with CyberGate, which will provide a 24/7 cybersecurity shield for government systems; Core42, which will accelerate the emirate’s cloud transformation and AI readiness through sovereign cloud capabilities; Etisalat by e&, which will deliver a unified digital infrastructure and next-generation data-centre architecture connecting all government entities; and Microsoft, which will collaborate with DGE to enhance Abu Dhabi’s AI governance, cloud innovation, and digital public service capabilities.

Complementing these efforts, the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD) also showcased two pioneering data initiatives, Bayaan and Tbyaan. Bayaan, a secure mobile app, gives public officials secure access to comprehensive real-time for proactive, data-driven decision-making, while Tbyaan provides a unified system for managing, validating and enforcing data standards, improving efficiency, interoperability, and consistency for SCAD and other official statistics producers.

Additionally, Abu Dhabi Customs signed two customs-modernisation agreements — one with the Ministry of Economy and Tourism and another with Ras Al Khaimah Customs — to enable seamless, integrated trade through advanced digital systems.

Further expanding Abu Dhabi’s intelligent mobility and infrastructure agenda, four new strategic MoUs were signed with AD Mobility (formerly the Integrated Transport Centre). These include partnerships with Al Etihad Credit Bureau to advance data collaboration for urban reach and analytics; AD Maritime and Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) to enhance maritime and transport data integration; K2-L.L.C-S.PC to accelerate digital transformation in transport asset management; and Tatweer Middle East & Africa LLC to develop AI-driven mobility planning and road safety systems. Collectively, these partnerships strengthen Abu Dhabi’s position as a global testbed for smart, sustainable, and seamlessly connected mobility ecosystems.

The 19 partnerships announced on day two represent the largest single-day collaboration in Abu Dhabi Government’s history at GITEX Global 2025, underscoring the ecosystem approach required to achieve the world’s first AI-native government. By showcasing breakthrough projects, unveiling next-generation services, and deepening global partnerships, Abu Dhabi is reinforcing its global leadership in driving AI-driven innovation, setting new benchmarks for digital excellence worldwide.