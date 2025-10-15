UAE Government Media Office launches new edition of 'Specialised Content Creator' Programme

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE Government Media Office, in the presence of Saeed Al Eter, Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, has launched the new edition of the “Specialised Content Creator” Programme, in collaboration with the New Media Academy, the first academy of its kind in the Middle East in digital media.

The programme aims to prepare national talent specialised in producing digital content across vital sectors, including economy and business, laws and legislation, medicine and mental health, and agriculture and food security.

The programme, which has attracted 50 participants from government and private entities, seeks to develop a cadre of content creators in these fields and equip them with the skills to turn specialised knowledge and practical experience into clear and reliable digital content for the public.

Held from 13th to 30th October, the programme develops the capabilities of specialists in government entities and the private sector to produce sector-specific content and empowers national talent in digital media, aligned with international standards.

Khadija Hussain, Executive Director of Government Communication at the UAE Government Media Office, affirmed that the new edition of the “Specialised Content Creator” Programme is guided by a strategic objective to strengthen the capabilities of government and private sector professionals to use the opportunities of the digital space, address its challenges, and deliver accurate and professional content.

Khadija Hussain reaffirmed the UAE Government Media Office’s commitment to enriching the knowledge of communication employees and talented content creators and to developing their competencies, noting that, through this programme and other initiatives, the Office provides an integrated platform for specialised training aligned with international best practices.

Hussein Al Atoli, Director of the New Media Academy, stated that the new edition of the “Specialised Content Creator” Programme builds on the successes of the previous edition, which graduated a cohort of national talent capable of crafting professional and purposeful media messages.

Al Atoli said that the New Media Academy is committed to building a new generation of content creators capable of producing media messages with clear added value and to providing them with integrated educational programmes that combine practical and theoretical training. This enables participants to learn about the latest tools and global trends and to build purposeful digital content that creates a positive impact in communities.

Hosted by the New Media Academy at Emirates Towers in Dubai, the programme includes training sessions, lectures and workshops delivered by creative content creators and a group of local and international academics and experts in digital media and content production, ensuring the transfer of international best practices to participants.

The training pillars include the art of creative storytelling and the professional and impactful formulation of media messages, writing sector-specific scripts and simplifying complex concepts for the public, and skills in digital filming and editing to produce professional visual content for various platforms.

The programme also covers the use of creative artificial intelligence tools in digital content production, developing strategies for digital campaigns and publishing, and managing audience engagement on social media platforms.

These pillars aim to equip participants with practical tools to help them transform academic knowledge and practical experience in their fields into simplified and reliable digital content that enhances public awareness and serves the community.

The programme highlights the importance of specialised digital content that delivers reliable information to the public and counters rumours and misinformation across platforms.

It promotes content based on accurate knowledge, credibility, transparency and professional integrity, making every content creator a partner in strengthening public trust in national institutions and conveying their messages to local and global audiences in innovative ways that reflect technological change.