UAE leads global efforts to strengthen food security on World Food Day

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment (MBRC), in collaboration with the DIHAD Sustainable Organisation, organised a high-level panel discussion titled “From Giving to Sustainability: The UAE’s Leadership in Global Food Security” on the occasion of World Food Day, which will be observed tomorrow.

Hosted at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, the session was attended by Abdullah Al Basti, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, and brought together a distinguished group of leaders, decision-makers, and experts in humanitarian work and sustainable development.

The panel discussion featured Saeed Aletter, Assistant Secretary-General of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI); Amb. Dr. Abdulsalam AlMadani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Organisation and Chairman of DISAB, Roving Ambassador of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM) for the GCC Region; and Stephen Anderson, Director of the World Food Programme (WFP) UAE Office and Representative to the GCC Region.

The session was moderated by Khaled Al Attar, Director-General of the DIHAD Sustainable Organisation.

The session was inspired by a firm belief in the importance of food security as a cornerstone of societal stability and growth, especially amid the humanitarian crises, climate change, and economic disruptions the world is witnessing.

Participants underscored the UAE’s pioneering experience in developing systems capable of achieving food self-sufficiency and strengthening international partnerships aimed at reducing hunger and supporting long-term development.

Marking World Food Day, and in alignment with this year’s theme, "Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future," participants emphasised that the UAE’s humanitarian approach reflects a concrete and ongoing commitment to ensuring food availability through initiatives and projects that deliver practical solutions to the growing global challenges in this vital field.

The session also highlighted the pivotal role of the DIHAD Sustainable Organisation through its international initiatives and programs. As the organiser of The Dubai International Humanitarian Aid & Development Conference & Exhibition - DIHAD, the World’s Leading Event on Humanitarian Aid and Development, the Organisation embodies the UAE’s vision of combining giving and innovation to achieve sustainable human development.

In this context, Dr. AlMadani affirmed that food security is a fundamental pillar of human stability and one of the key priorities of humanitarian action today. He explained that World Food Day represents a call to renew the international community’s commitment to combating hunger and promoting sustainable development.

He stated, “The United Arab Emirates has demonstrated that combining giving, innovation, and humanitarian diplomacy can truly transform lives and lay the foundation for a more sustainable and equitable future. In every initiative and project, the UAE proves that the values of compassion and responsibility can be translated into practical solutions that create tangible impact in communities.”

He added, “The DIHAD Sustainable Organisation continues to advance the humanitarian vision of the UAE’s wise leadership through international partnerships and initiatives that promote sustainability and innovation in humanitarian work. These include international programs such as the DIHAD Humanitarian College, established in collaboration with UCAM University in Spain, to offer the world’s first Master’s Degree in Sustainable Humanitarian Action. The programme aims to equip both aspiring and accomplished professionals with the skills and knowledge needed to operate effectively in a constantly evolving environment. It also provides students with hands-on training opportunities in collaboration with global partners, enabling them to apply the concepts they have learned.”

The DIHAD Humanitarian College stands as a symbol of hope and inspiration in the fields of education and humanitarian work. Launched in 2022, it introduced the first international Master’s Programme in Sustainable Humanitarian Action worldwide. This innovative programme was carefully designed to provide students with foundational concepts and practical experience, advancing sustainable perspectives and addressing the diverse challenges faced in humanitarian work.

Participants in the panel discussion also highlighted the UAE’s pioneering initiatives to combat hunger, including the “1 Billion Meals” initiative, which has reached more than 65 countries, and the development projects led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment, aimed at enhancing food availability both locally and globally.

The discussion also examined the UAE’s national and international efforts to strengthen food security, as the country continues to evolve from rapid humanitarian relief to long-term development strategies focused on empowering communities and building sustainable capacities. Ensuring a consistent food supply remains one of the nation’s top priorities, with the UAE fostering strong partnerships with international organisations and governments to build more equitable and resilient food systems, particularly in regions affected by conflict and climate change.

Organising the session reflects the commitment of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable Establishment and the DIHAD Sustainable Organisation to enhancing global awareness of the importance of food security as a shared humanitarian and developmental issue, and to reaffirming the United Arab Emirates’ position as a leading centre for dialogue and cooperation on matters of global humanitarian significance.

This collaboration also demonstrates the dedication of both organisations to uniting efforts and mobilising resources and expertise to develop innovative and sustainable solutions to global food challenges, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the vision of the UAE’s wise leadership to build a more secure and stable future for generations to come.

Participants emphasised that World Food Day serves as a vital platform to renew the international community’s commitment to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 2: Zero Hunger, and to ensuring universal access to safe and sufficient food throughout the year.

The session concluded with a collective call to strengthen international partnerships and enhance joint action to address the impacts of climate change and ensure global food security for all.

Participants underscored that the UAE’s humanitarian and development experience represents a distinctive global model that unites foresight with human compassion. This reflects the nation’s deeply rooted values of giving and shared responsibility, reinforcing its leading role in advancing sustainable development and shaping a prosperous future for humanity.