UAE, Uzbekistan convene high-level meetings on combating economic crimes

TASHKENT, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from General Secretariat of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Combatting the Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing Committee, led by Hamid AlZaabi, Secretary-General and Vice Chair conducted series of high-level meetings with the Department for Combating Economic Crimes in the Republic of Uzbekistan.

The workshop, opened by Jakhongir Khatamov, Head of the Uzbekistan Department on Combating Economic Crimes, brought together experts from both countries to share experiences, strengthen institutional frameworks, and deepen cooperation on anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism and proliferation financing (AML/CFT/CPF).

AlZaabi remarked that the UAE’s participation in the meetings reflects its approach of building strategic partnerships and enhance cross borders cooperation and ensuring that economic growth is underpinned by integrity and trust in financial systems.

He explained, “The UAE and Republic of Uzbekistan are bound by our common aspirations for stronger trade and investment. As our economic ties deepen, so too must our responsibility to safeguard our financial systems. At the same time, there is enormous potential to strengthen both formal and informal channels of cooperation, whether through memoranda of understanding, technical exchanges, or direct practitioner dialogue. These connections build resilience and ensure we can respond quickly to evolving risks. Uzbekistan and the UAE are well positioned to contribute to typologies, mutual evaluations, and the fight against threats such as trade-based money laundering.”

Jakhongir Khatamov warm welcomed Hamid AlZaabi and UAE delegation, remarking that the United Arab Emirates has undertaken extensive reforms aimed at further improving the national system of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism.

He explained, “As part of the development of full-scale cooperation between the two countries and the deepening of Uzbekistan-UAE relations, we are also highly interested in further deepening and expanding practical cooperation with the National Anti-Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism and Financing of Illegal Organisations. I am confident that this visit will significantly contribute to strengthening the exchange of experience and fostering friendly ties between our agencies in the joint fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism. Our agencies have enormous resources and are ready to conduct joint strategic analyses to identify trends and tendencies in order to ensure the economic security and achieve stability of the financial system.”

The workshop programme included joint presentations on national strategies to combat money laundering, financing of terrorism and proliferation financing, national risk assessments, coordination mechanisms, as well as a site visit to Law Enforcement Academy.

The UAE and Uzbekistan play an active role in the Eurasian Group on Combating Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing (EAG). Uzbekistan is a founding member, while the UAE became the first Arab country to join as an observer in 2024. Together, they bring complementary perspectives that strengthen the Group’s ability to shape regional responses to illicit finance.