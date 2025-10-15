Mansoor bin Mohammed tours GITEX Global

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE National Olympic Committee, visited GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest technology and artificial intelligence (AI) event, being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 17th October.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed toured several national and international pavilions showcasing breakthrough solutions in AI, cloud computing, robotics, big data, and smart mobility, and reviewed pioneering projects that embody Dubai’s vision for an innovation-driven future.

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed said, “GITEX Global embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, for a digital future based on innovation and collaboration between diverse industry stakeholders. The event underscores Dubai’s pivotal role in building partnerships and fostering cooperation among the world’s leading technology innovators and developers, while empowering startups to explore new growth opportunities.”

“GITEX’s success in attracting technology leaders from around the world reflects growing international confidence in Dubai as a centre for innovation and digital transformation. The event reaffirms Dubai’s leadership in driving global digital progress and supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33,” he added.

During the visit, His Highness was accompanied by Helal Saeed Almarri, Director-General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai; and Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of Digital Dubai.

He visited several pavilions of government entities and national and international companies participating in the exhibition, including the e& pavilion, which showcased pioneering solutions and future technologies supporting the UAE’s innovation-driven knowledge economy. He also toured the K2 stand, which presented advanced systems such as autonomous taxis and delivery vehicles, and the Saudi Telecom Company (STC) stand, which highlighted initiatives and platforms advancing next-generation communications and digital infrastructure for AI and IoT innovations.

H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed stopped by the Dubai Police stand, where 12 new AI-based innovations were unveiled, including digital platforms, interactive services, and advanced robotics to enhance security and community services. He also visited the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) stand, which presented initiatives in AI, IoT, and predictive technologies.

At the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) stand, H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed was briefed on the Authority’s innovative digital services and the latest solutions from Digital DEWA, its digital arm.

He also visited the Dubai Civil Defence stand, which showcased smart technologies that enhance emergency response and public safety, and the UAE Space Agency stand, which presented key projects and interactive experiences.

Now in its 45th edition, GITEX Global brings together over 6,800 technology companies and 2,000 startups from 180 countries, underscoring Dubai’s position as a global hub for innovation and digital advancement.

The event, organised by the Dubai World Trade Centre, is held under the theme ‘The Future of AI: Shaping Tomorrow’s Economy’, presenting groundbreaking solutions in emerging technologies and policies that support responsible innovation across key economic sectors.