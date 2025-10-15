DEWA, Cisco discuss enhancing co-operation in smart infrastructure

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), welcomed a high-level delegation from Cisco, headed by Dr Guy Diedrich, Senior Vice President and Global Innovation Officer.

The meeting, held during GITEX Global 2025, discussed ways to enhance co-operation and expand partnerships in digital transformation, with a focus on leveraging the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to support the digital infrastructure of Dubai’s electricity and water sectors.

The meeting was attended by Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital and Group CEO of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, Waleed Bin Salman, Vice Chairman – Energy at Digital DEWA; and Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Data Hub Integrated Solutions (Moro).

During the meeting, Al Tayer highlighted DEWA’s key projects in comprehensive digital transformation and its adoption of the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, including AI, to support the Dubai Economic Agenda ‘D33’. This aims to consolidate the emirate’s position among the world’s top 10 digital economies, support the vision of the wise leadership in building a sustainable digital future based on innovation and knowledge, and advance DEWA’s endeavours to become the world’s first AI-native utility.

The meeting also discussed the existing co-operation between DEWA and Cisco, particularly in digital infrastructure projects implemented by DEWA through Moro, which uses Cisco solutions and products, including servers and network systems, to operate its cloud platform. Moro is an accredited partner of the Cisco Managed Services Programme (MSP). The two sides are also collaborating on developing Observability Solutions hosted in Moro’s green data centres.

The two sides reviewed DEWA’s ongoing information technology projects in co-operation with Cisco, most notably the implementation of Cisco NAC across all DEWA buildings following a successful testing phase, the establishment of software-designed access (SDA) through the implementation of the DNAC platform, the execution of the data centre connectivity project and the testing of Cisco Umbrella solutions for network agents.