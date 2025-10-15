Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid visits GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum today visited GITEX Global 2025, the world’s largest technology and artificial intelligence exhibition being held at the Dubai World Trade Centre until 17th October.

He toured several pavilions of participating entities and companies from nearly 180 countries. He was briefed on some of the latest technological innovations and digital solutions showcased by exhibitors in fields such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, quantum computing, digital infrastructure, smart city technologies, and cybersecurity.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum highlighted the prominent global standing of the exhibition as a reflection of the world’s confidence in Dubai as a hub for the digital economy and a leading destination for technology pioneers. He noted that the wide participation of international corporations and start-ups underscores Dubai’s pivotal role in building a global innovation ecosystem capable of transforming ideas into developmental opportunities that universally benefit people and enhance their quality of life.

During the visit, Mohammed bin Rashid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stopped by at pavilions of Google, ServiceNow, Micropolis, Digital Dubai, the Government of Abu Dhabi, and the Government of Fujairah.

Now in its 45th edition, GITEX Global focuses on AI infrastructure development, accelerating global innovation, and advancing international dialogue on policies and regulations that support responsible growth in the expanding AI economy. The event features a comprehensive agenda of conferences, expert discussions, and interactive showcases, serving as a global platform for collaboration and knowledge exchange across industries, empowering decision-makers, driving innovation, and fostering economic growth towards a more advanced and sustainable digital future.