DOF, DLD conduct initial implementation involving settlement of Digital Assets in UAE dirham

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Finance (DOF) announced an initial technical implementation to pay government service fees, involving the instant settlement of digital assets (cryptocurrencies) in UAE dirhams.

The pilot transaction was successfully conducted in collaboration with the Dubai Land Department (DLD), through the DubaiPay platform, managed by Digital Dubai Authority (DDA), and a digital asset platform licensed by the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE).

DOF explained that the transaction conducted in this initial implementation was for Issuing a Property Map service, as part of testing technologies and systems in a secure environment prior to the official launch in the future.

Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director-General of DOF, said, “This milestone marks a proactive step toward the future of digital transactions in Dubai. It comes as part of the emirate’s ongoing efforts to adopt advanced financial technologies in line with the highest standards of security and regulatory compliance. At DOF, we are committed to exploring innovative financial solutions that advance the government’s payment ecosystem and accelerate the transition toward a fully integrated digital economy – one that reflects the aspirations of our wise leadership and strengthens Dubai’s position as a global hub for financial innovation”.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of DDA, said, “The initial implementation of paying government service fees using digital assets represents a new milestone in Dubai’s journey towards comprehensive digitalisation and a significant step forward in establishing the ‘City-as-a-Service’ concept, where modern financial technologies are integrated with the government services ecosystem in a single, seamless, and secure experience. Enabling individuals and businesses to pay government fees using digital assets embodies Dubai’s spirit of innovation and reflects its ability to anticipate the future and embrace technologies that redefine the relationship between government and customers. This step not only diversifies payment options, but also establishes an integrated digital economic model that supports the objectives of the Dubai Cashless Strategy, contributes to achieving the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and enhances the efficiency of the government services ecosystem.”

Omar Hamad Bu Shehab, Director-General of the DLD, stated, “Testing the payment of government service fees using an innovative method that incorporates digital assets reflects the government’s commitment to adopting the latest digital technologies ahead of full-scale implementation. This pilot transaction marks an important first step in evaluating the efficiency of the systems and the potential for future expansion. We are working closely with our partners to ensure the readiness of the technical infrastructure and full regulatory compliance before proceeding with actual deployment.”

Ahmed Ali Muftah, Executive Director of the Central Accounts Sector at DOF, said, “This initial implementation comes within the initial technical evaluation of payment technologies that include digital assets, in preparation for submitting the necessary recommendations regarding the possibility of expanding their use in the future. Through this test, we aim to verify the systems and their operational and technical efficiency, ensuring the highest levels of security once they are officially adopted in the future."

“The first-of-its-kind government transaction using digital assets was successfully executed in a secure, closed environment. The transaction value was settled in UAE dirhams through integrated systems that ensure full compliance with all regulatory requirements. This achievement forms part of the joint efforts led by DOF to advance the objectives of the Dubai Cashless Strategy, which aims to digitise 90% of financial transactions across the emirate by 2026, supporting the transition toward an integrated digital economy built on innovation, security, and sustainability,” Amna Mohammed Lootah, Director of the Digital Payment Systems Regulatory Division at DOF, confirmed.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking, Emirates NBD, commented, “This initiative highlights Emirates NBD's strategic commitment to responsibly integrate emerging technologies within the regulated financial landscape. Our involvement in this pilot represents our unwavering dedication to advancing Dubai's ambition as a global leader in innovation and digital finance. We are honored to partner with Department of Finance, Dubai in establishing a resilient, future-oriented financial ecosystem.”