Global Future Councils 2025: Experts call for aligning environmental policies, ensuring climate justice

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) – Aligning climate and development policies is critical to ensure a sustainable environmental future and protect the planet, stressed international experts and specialists at the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils 2025 in Dubai.

Organised by the UAE Government in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), the Global Future Councils serve as a global knowledge-sharing platform, enhancing international collaboration as a means to transform shared visions into tangible positive results. Takeaways from the Councils form the basis that informs the agenda of the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

As part of the event’s Environment theme, Council members engaged in in-depth discussions, emphasising the need to strike a balance between economic growth and environmental protection, and highlighting just transition and innovative financing as key drivers to expedite environmental action. This, in turn, enhances the resilience of ecological and economic systems, paving the way for a healthier, more inclusive future for generations to come.

The Environment Councils focused on key pathways to building a more sustainable future, with participants exploring a range of pressing environmental challenges facing the world and discussing the need to develop a comprehensive vision to tackle air pollution, enhance climate and nature governance, and strengthen the nexus between energy, water, and agriculture.

The Global Future Council on Clean Air highlighted the growing global challenge of air pollution and its wide-ranging economic, health, and developmental consequences. Citing World Health Organisation (WHO) data indicating that 99% of the world’s population breathe air that does not meet health standards, the Council explored pathways to achieve clean air globally by 2030.

Members discussed comprehensive policy frameworks capable of unlocking the interconnected environmental, economic, and social benefits of improved air quality, ensuring a healthier future for generations to come.

The Global Future Council on Climate and Nature Governance underscored the importance of embedding climate considerations within institutional frameworks and governance strategies. This integration, participants noted, strengthens the resilience and sustainability of businesses against emerging legal and regulatory risks associated with climate change.

Furthermore, the Council discussed incentives and policies that enable decision makers to accelerate the shift towards a net-zero global economy that is more aligned with nature.

The Global Future Council on Energy Nexus discussed the need for a deeper understanding of the vital interconnections between energy, water, agriculture, and economic development. Participants in the Council stressed the importance of enhanced cooperation between the public and private sectors to align the energy transition agenda with environmental and economic challenges, thus ensuring long-term energy security and sustainability.

The Global Future Council on Energy Technology Frontiers examined the increasing influence of advanced technologies on future energy systems. It underscored the need to accelerate the development of innovative technological solutions to create inclusive, flexible, and adaptive energy systems by 2050. This effort must consider the social, economic, and environmental aspects of the energy transition.

The Global Future Council on Equitable Transition noted the importance of issuing innovative economic and regulatory policies to ensure an equitable distribution of costs and benefits associated with climate action. These policies aim to bridge the gap between climate goals and social justice requirements, helping to establish a sustainable development model that leaves no one behind.

The Global Future Council on Forest Economy addressed the challenges posed by the increasing demand for wood and bio-based products, along with the subsequent pressures on natural forests. The Council called for implementing integrated strategies that combine conservation efforts with commercial activities, while encouraging investment in land restoration and the protection of biodiversity.

The Global Future Council on Innovative Financing for Nature and Climate discussed methods to enhance financial resources aimed at climate and environmental transformation. With more than USD3 trillion required annually to achieve carbon neutrality goals, participants explored new financing models and multilateral partnerships capable of empowering communities to create positive outcomes for nature and accelerate the global transition towards carbon neutrality.

The Global Future Council on Natural Capital addressed the importance of integrating natural assets into economic decision-making. It highlighted the necessity of launching global initiatives to assess and safeguard natural capital as a key pillar for achieving sustainable development.

Bringing together over 700 experts from 93 countries, the Global Future Councils 2025 featured 37 Councils that cover six broad themes: Technology, Economy, Society, Environment, Governance, and Health. The Councils provided a unique international platform for dialogue and collaboration on strategies for shaping the future and driving advancement across vital sectors to enhance quality of life and create opportunities for generations to come.

The landmark initiative marks a significant milestone in the longstanding strategic partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum. Over the past 16 years, the collaboration has hosted more than 900 Global Future Councils, engaging over 12,000 officials, experts, and specialists, and tackling a broad range of issues critical to humanity’s present and future.