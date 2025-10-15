Jawaher Al Qasimi: 'We are committed to preserving, advancing Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi’s humanitarian legacy'

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF), has affirmed that the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi left behind a powerful humanitarian vision aimed at protecting children worldwide from the threats of disaster and exploitation. She affirmed that, in honor of his integrity and purpose, the Foundation continues to advance his mission with resolve and clarity.

This came during a visit to the KSQF headquarters in Sharjah, where H.H. reviewed the progress of projects and initiatives designed to uphold the values and vision that define the Foundation’s work.

H.H. said: “It is often said that a person’s name reflects their destiny, and Khalid’s legacy, God willing, will remain echoing through his impact, his vision, and the dream he brought to life; a dream that continues to grow. He devoted himself to creating a fair and safe world where every child could live with dignity and safety. Building such a world is a shared responsibility. Every child carries within them the seed of a civilization that must be nurtured with love and justice, not exploitation or deprivation. To Khalid - may he rest in peace - protecting children was not only a moral duty but a lasting investment in those who will shape the future of our planet.”

Sheikha Jawaher noted that more than a year after the Foundation’s launch, its impact has become clear through measurable results and substantial financial contributions. She expressed hope that this impact would continue to grow, fostering stronger collaborations and partnerships with local and international organizations that enhance the capacities of enablers in the field, support the development of laws, regulations, and research, and channel logistical and material resources into creating conditions that ensure a dignified life for children.

Sheikha Jawaher added that, thanks to the generous support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, KSQF continues to strengthen its position, expand its influence, and advance its humanitarian vision.

She lauded the teamwork of the Khalid Bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation, which was established in Sharjah in 2024 as an integrated model for sustainable development dedicated to protecting children worldwide from exploitation, forced labour, and trafficking.

KSQF is building a robust international partnership network capable of confronting the most urgent threats to childhood. Current partners include Plan International and Save the Children International, and KSQF has been accepted as a member of The Alliance for Child Protection in Humanitarian Action.

The International Labour Organisation and UNICEF estimate that around 138 million children under 18 worldwide are engaged in work that breaches international standards, with 54 million trapped in hazardous labour.

Furthermore, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime reports that children account for nearly 38% of identified victims of human trafficking in recent years. UN data also shows that around 650 million girls and women worldwide have been subjected to forced marriage, equivalent to one in five women. An estimated 12 million girls under the age of 18 are forced into marriage every year.

During the visit, H.H. met with members of the Board of Trustees, including Erum Mazher Alvie, Senior Advisor in the Executive Office of H.H.; Abdullah Al Huraimel, Business Advisor to Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher; Mariam Al Hammadi, Director General of NAMA Women Advancement (NAMA); Lujan Mourad, Director of KSQF; Hamda Al Muhrizi, Deputy Director of KSQF; and the Foundation’s team.

H.H. reviewed the Foundation’s progress since its inception, assessing project implementation, international collaborations, and key milestones alongside the Board of Trustees and the KSQF team. The discussions centred on refining the strategic direction of upcoming initiatives to ensure that all programmes remain adaptive, sustainable, and responsive to the specific needs of vulnerable communities.

She urther highlighted the critical role of preventive awareness initiatives in fostering community resilience and safeguarding children from harmful practices. Concluding the discussions, H.H. expressed appreciation to all partners and contributors supporting the Foundation’s mission and reaffirmed the importance of mobilising public- and private-sector institutions to advance collective humanitarian goals.

The Foundation’s first international initiatives include expanding child protection services in Zanzibar with Save the Children International and implementing the Children Guardians project in Mexico with Plan International; together safeguarding more than 30,000 children from violence, exploitation, and displacement. KSQF has also signed an MoU with international and local partners to strengthen humanitarian collaboration and build comprehensive protection systems for children in fragile environments.

KSQF’s strategic framework is anchored in three core pillars: safeguarding, advocacy, and capacity building. Through this approach, the Foundation works to create resilient protection ecosystems that reinforce child welfare systems, promote global cooperation, and deliver lasting, meaningful change in the lives of children most at risk.

From its base in Sharjah, the Foundation continues to expand its global reach, advancing its vision through partnerships built on enduring human values.

