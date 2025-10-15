Global Future Councils 2025 discuss ways to identify, prevent cybercrimes

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) – Experts taking part in the 'Inside the Cyber Criminal Mind' session, held during the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025, organised by the UAE government in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), emphasised the importance of raising community awareness, demonstrating courage, and promptly reporting cybercrimes to the relevant authorities and law enforcement agencies.

The session featured Neal Jetton, Director of Cybercrime at Interpol, Singapore, and Max Smits, Co-Director of Virtual Roots, UK, and was moderated by Emma Graham, Middle East Bureau Chief at CNBC, UK.

Neal Jetton outlined the economic impact of cybercrime, noting that annual losses are estimated to total trillions of dollars, resulting from phishing, extortion and reputational damage perpetrated by cybercriminals.

He said: "As part of our efforts at Interpol, we are committed to bringing together experts from around the world and hosting representatives from companies that have experienced cyberattacks and suffered significant losses. This aims to share experiences and raise awareness, even though many victims avoid disclosing their experiences due to feelings of shame or embarrassment.''

Jetton stressed that prompt reporting is a significant first step in responding to victims, saying: “We cannot provide help without a report being filed, and there remains a common misconception that the law will not protect victims, something we are working hard to change.”

He added: “At Interpol, our focus is on building capabilities, strengthening communication channels, and enhancing the exchange of security information through partnerships, foremost among them our collaboration with the World Economic Forum. We are also working to bolster the digital infrastructure of our member network to tackle threats such as phishing and extortion. Our information network operates around the clock to receive reports from across the globe.”

Max Smits pointed out that hesitation to report cybercrimes often stems from human factors most notably embarrassment or a lack of understanding of the necessary procedures.

He said: “Many companies simply do not know where to turn when faced with a cyberattack, which highlights the urgent need to raise awareness and establish clearly defined reporting channels.”

Smits also shared practical advice on safeguarding against cyber threats, including using strong passwords, verifying the authenticity of emails and avoiding suspicious links or requests. He added that no protection system is ever 100% foolproof, making vigilance and awareness the first line of defence.

The speakers called for closer cooperation between the public and private sectors and greater efforts to raise public awareness. This is especially important amid growing global attention to combating cybercrime and the concerted efforts of relevant stakeholders to mitigate its impact on both individuals and organisations.

