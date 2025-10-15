Energy transition, sustainability, green economy highlighted at Annual Meetings of Global Future Councils

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) – – A session titled ‘Avoiding a Two-Speed Energy Transition’ during the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025, taking place on 14-16 October at Dubai’s Madinat Jumeirah, discussed how innovation is reshaping the energy transition landscape.

The event is organised by the UAE Government in partnership with the World Economic Forum (WEF), bringing together more than 700 experts and specialists from 93 countries in 37 Councils, whose purpose is to advance global efforts to design a sustainable future, improve quality of life, and provide opportunities for future generations.

The panel discussion focused on the dual impact of technological innovation, particularly AI, on the energy transition and sustainability. While AI and other emerging technologies have the potential to accelerate the shift toward clean energy, they also carry risks, including increased energy demand and exacerbation of social inequalities.

Experts explored strategies to maximise positive outcomes, emphasising the importance of thoughtful policy, finance, and innovative partnerships. They also stressed the need for structural planning to ensure equitable benefits across societies, particularly for vulnerable groups, ensuring that technological progress aligns with sustainable and inclusive growth.

Doug Arent, Emeritus Executive Director, Strategic Public-Private Partnerships, National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL); Executive Director, NREL Foundation, USA, said: “AI is a two-sided coin, AI needs energy and energy needs AI. It requires energy to operate, but can also optimise energy systems, improve grid efficiency, and drive innovation in materials and end-use applications.”

Arent revealed that Pakistan is leading in distributing solar energy devices, noting that 80% of energy overall still comes from fossil fuels, irrespective of other energy resources.

Eric Parrado, Managing Editor, IDB Invest, USA; and Elizabeth Thurbon, Professor of International Political Economy and Director, Green Energy Statecraft Project, University of New South Wales, Australia, focused on the concept of “born green” AI, advocating for data centres powered by renewable energy and integrated into the grid to reduce stress on infrastructure.

“The energy transition is a powerful national security multiplier,” Thurbon explained. “Accelerating renewables boosts economic, environmental, energy, social, and strategic security. By creating green industries and jobs, we build a safer, more sustainable future while strengthening global partnerships.”

The Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils and Cybersecurity 2025 cover six broad themes: Technology, Economy, Society, Environment, Governance, and Health. This year marks the first time the Annual Meeting on Cybersecurity is held concurrently with the Global Future Councils, setting a new milestone in the partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum, during which nearly 900 Global Future Councils have been held, engaging more than 12,000 officials and experts from around the world.

