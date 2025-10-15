Team Watts & Water that includes Khalifa University, advances to stage two of US$119M XPRIZE Water Scarcity Competition

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) – Team Watts & Water, which includes Khalifa University of Science and Technology and other UAE and international partners has officially qualified for stage-2 (Track A - System-Level Innovation) of the US$119-million XPRIZE Water Scarcity Competition , the largest prize of its kind.

The team consortium, which is competing in XPRIZE Water Scarcity, envisioned by The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, is led by MediSun Energy (Singapore) and Trevi Systems (US), together with strong contributions from Khalifa University of Science and Technology under the technical leadership of Prof. Shadi W. Hasan, Director, Center for Membranes and Advanced Water Technology (CMAT), King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), Saudi Arabia, led by Prof. Noreddine Ghaffour, and GreenTech (China). The efforts are anchored in regional partnerships supported by the UAE Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MOEI) and the Etihad Water and Electricity (EtihadWE), reflecting the UAE’s leadership in global water innovation.

The consortium is pioneering a new desalination model that reduces energy in use, transform brine into valuable resources, and captures CO2. This approach combines MediSun’s Reverse Electrodialysis and carbon capture with Trevi’s Forward Osmosis platform, advancing circular water solutions.

At Khalifa University, Prof. Shadi W. Hasan has been instrumental in aligning advanced research with industry needs, guiding the integration of breakthrough ideas into scalable, energy-efficient desalination solutions, and ensuring the University’s impact in one of the most high-profile innovation challenges in the world.

Dusun Kim, Co-Founder & CEO, MediSun, said: “Advancing in Track A of the XPRIZE Water Scarcity competition is a major step for us. This proves that innovation succeeds when the best minds and institutions come together to solve global water challenges.”

John Webley, CEO, Trevi Systems, said: “This milestone highlights the strength of collaboration. By bringing together Trevi’s Forward Osmosis with MediSun’s technologies, we are proving that integrated solutions can lower energy demand, recover value from brine, and set new benchmarks for the desalination industry.”

Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said: “Khalifa University is proud to be part of this consortium under the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative of the UAE and contribute to this global competition through world-class expertise and facilities. The success of Team Watts & Water highlights the role of the UAE in addressing pressing water challenges while strengthening our leadership in innovation and sustainability.”

Prof. Shadi W. Hasan, CMAT, Khalifa University, said: “Collaboration is the engine of progress. Advancing in Track A shows how research, when connected with industry and national vision, can deliver practical outcomes that no single institution could achieve alone.”

Eng. Sharif Alolama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs Office, MOEI (UAE), said: “This project demonstrates the UAE’s leadership in supporting transformative initiatives under the Water Security Strategy 2036. Partnerships like this, where academia and industry unite, are key to advancing sustainability goals regionally and globally.”

Eng. Yousif Ahmed Al Ali, CEO, EtihadWE, said: “This success underscores the importance of regional partnerships. By working collectively, we are showing how bold ideas can move from vision to implementation, strengthening the UAE’s leadership in sustainable water innovation.

Jack Zhang, Director of International Business of GreenTech, said: “Track A is recognition of teamwork across borders and disciplines. By working together in the Middle East and beyond, we are proving that international innovation and regional leadership can deliver sustainable water solutions with global impact.”

Prof. Noreddine Ghaffour, KAUST, said: “Being part of this effort underlines the importance of collaboration between academia and technology leaders. It demonstrates how deep scientific expertise can accelerate the development of practical, scalable solutions.”

Advancing to Stage Two not only reflects the strength of the partnerships but also sets the stage for developing a new generation of sustainable desalination systems. As Stage Two progresses, Team Watts & Water aims to demonstrate how global innovation and regional leadership can shape a water-secure future.

