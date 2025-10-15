RTA, MoIAT sign MoU to strengthen integration across transport, infrastructure, national industries

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) – Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at coordinating joint initiatives and projects of mutual interest between the UAE’s industrial ecosystem and Dubai’s transport and infrastructure ecosystem.

The MoU supports the objectives of the Make it in the Emirates initiative, particularly in the fields of electric mobility and autonomous transport, while creating quality investment opportunities through the adoption of the Ministry’s National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme.

Under the MoU, the two parties will collaborate to enhance technological capabilities by providing RTA with access to the Ministry’s specialised training programmes in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. This cooperation supports RTA’s efforts to develop the transport and logistics sector and strengthens the readiness of its workforce to adopt future-oriented solutions.

The MoU was signed by Osama Amir Fadhel, Assistant Undersecretary for the Industrial Accelerators Sector at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Mohammed Al Mudharreb, CEO of the Corporate Technology Support Services Sector at RTA, during RTA’s participation in GITEX Global 2025, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 13 to 17 October.

Both parties agreed to coordinate initiatives and projects of mutual interest, explore opportunities to empower the national industrial sector through the development of standards and technical regulations in smart mobility, and highlight the Ministry’s programmes — particularly the Make it in the Emirates initiative.

Osama Amir Fadhel affirmed that the partnership with RTA reflects the Ministry’s commitment to its pivotal role in driving sustainable industrial development in support of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology (Operation 300bn) and the Make it in the Emirates initiative.

He stated: “This partnership will help support national products in the transport sector and advance technological transformation by incentivising companies through the Ministry’s initiatives, such as the UAE and Global Start-up Challenge and the Global Start-up Exchange Programme, offering opportunities for developing and deploying their technologies in the UAE in collaboration with industrial partners.”

“The partnership, through collaboration on the Technology Transformation Programme and Industry 4.0 initiatives, will enhance the exchange of expertise in emerging technologies such as robotics, automation, drones, and digital twin applications — supporting the development and adoption of advanced technologies in the industrial sector.”

Mohammed Al Mudharreb stated: “This partnership with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology reflects the shared commitment of both entities to enable and advance the national industrial sector by unifying efforts between Dubai’s transport and infrastructure ecosystem and the UAE’s industrial ecosystem. This cooperation contributes to enhancing operational efficiency, reinforcing safety and quality standards, and supporting the growth and empowerment of national industries.”

“The MoU supports RTA’s vision and mission to achieve The World Leader in Seamless and Sustainable Mobility, while advancing national objectives focused on building a strong knowledge-based economy and empowering Emirati talent to drive sustainable industrial growth.”

The MoU also provides for the development of incentive packages within RTA’s services to enable stakeholders — including factories and industrial establishments — to operate with greater efficiency and flexibility. It further promotes local content by adopting the National ICV Programme and attracting industrial investments that contribute to strengthening and growing national industries.

The MoU also emphasises cooperation in developing technological capabilities through the Ministry’s specialised training programmes in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies. It supports sustainability and the circular economy through practical projects and initiatives such as recycling electric vehicle batteries, remanufacturing spare parts, adopting green procurement policies, and reducing emissions.