UAEJA wins seat on Executive Committee of Federation of Asia Pacific Journalists

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Journalist Association (UAEJA) has won a seat on the Executive Committee of the Federation of Asia Pacific Journalists (FAPaJ).

The Executive Committee elections saw the victory of Reem Al Braiki from the United Arab Emirates, Rasha Al Ibrahim from the Kingdom of Bahrain, Ahed Fraouneh from the State of Palestine, and Salem bin Hamad Al Jahwari from the Sultanate of Oman.

The Federation’s General Assembly elected Indonesian journalist Nani Afrida as President of the Federation and renewed its confidence in Salem bin Hamad Al Jahwari, Vice President of the Omani Journalists Association, re-electing him as Vice President for a second term.

Reem Al Braiki said that this achievement is the result of the active participation of the UAEJA over the past years in regional and international forums, and its continuous support for journalism and journalists’ causes around the world.

The FAPaJ is a regional group affiliated with the International Federation of Journalists and includes representatives from various parts of the continent (West, East, South, and Central Asia, and the Pacific).