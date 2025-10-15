SIBF 2025 to host 80 Arab cultural figures from 20 countries

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) – The 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025) has announced a significant Arab contingent, with over 80 guests representing 20 countries. This assembly includes more than 20 Emirati writers and literary figures, uniting leading voices across literature, thought, art, and academia. Their collective work in fiction, poetry, cinema, research, and philosophy will be a cornerstone of the fair’s cultural programme, which takes place from November 5-16, 2025, at Expo Centre Sharjah.

The guest list includes award-winning novelists, poets, translators, filmmakers, researchers and academics; who have all made considerable contributions in their respective fields; and many having their work translated into various languages; connecting international audiences with the Arab World.

A local highlight of SIBF 2025’s cultural programme will feature 20 Emirati writers, thinkers and artists, reflecting the depth and diversity of the UAE.

The 12-day cultural gathering will welcome a distinguished roster of internationally recognised Arab authors and specialists.

SIBF 2025 will also spotlight the contributions of Arab women to literature and thought, showcasing a renowned group of influential figures.

The 44th SIBF will further enrich its programme with a vast assembly of literary voices from across the Arabic speaking world, creating a truly panoramic view of contemporary Arab thought.



