UAE Public Prosecution showcases 'Virtual Prosecutor Assistant' at GITEX Global 2025

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) – The UAE Public Prosecution continues to advance its smart justice ecosystem with the unveiling of the ‘’Virtual Prosecutor Assistant'' during GITEX Global 2025, in partnership with AI71. This milestone reflects the Prosecution’s ongoing commitment to accelerating the transition toward smart justice, in line with its Artificial Intelligence Strategy 2025–2030.

The Virtual Prosecutor Assistant marks a significant step in supporting prosecutorial work. It provides a unified digital platform enabling prosecutors to manage their daily tasks with high efficiency through an intelligent, integrated interface. The system offers instant access to information, automates case summarization and legal data analytics, tracks case progress, detects inconsistencies, and prepares referral orders electronically. It also delivers interactive dashboards and analytical insights that strengthen decision-making and reveal emerging legal patterns and trends.

Maryam Humaid Nasser, Chief Prosecutor at the Office of the UAE Attorney General, stated that the Virtual Prosecutor Assistant represents “a pivotal step toward a more efficient and transparent digital justice system,” noting that the partnership with AI71 exemplifies the spirit of national integration between the public and private sectors in leveraging technology to advance justice and foster institutional innovation.

Chiara Marcati, Chief AI Advisor and Business Officer at AI71, added that the project embodies “a pioneering Emirati model for integrating intelligent analytics and digital governance to enhance justice and strengthen digital trust.”

Visitors can experience the Virtual Prosecutor Assistant firsthand at the Public Prosecution’s pavilion — Hall 18, Stand B10 — where live demonstrations will showcase its advanced features and the UAE’s ongoing journey toward smart justice.

On the sidelines of its participation, the UAE Public Prosecution signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Khalifa University aimed at enhancing coordination between the two entities in the fields of training, knowledge exchange, and best practices that contribute to achieving their shared strategic objectives.

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate on joint research projects in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, organize legal innovation labs and student hackathons to promote institutional innovation in criminal justice, cooperate in hosting scientific conferences, legal forums, and specialized technology events, as well as implement joint community and media awareness campaigns addressing contemporary legal and technological issues.

The UAE Public Prosecution also announced its participation in the “AI Everything 2026,” an international platform that brings together leading artificial intelligence and technology companies from around the world. This participation reaffirms the Prosecution’s commitment to keeping pace with the latest technological developments and leveraging them to sustainably advance the digital justice system.