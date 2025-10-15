Integrated Transport Centre signs research agreement with Tatweer Middle East & Africa to advance smart transport solutions In Abu Dhabi

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC), an affiliate of the Department of Municipalities and Transport, has signed a research and development cooperation agreement with Tatweer Middle East & Africa in conjunction with GITEX GLOBAL 2025. The partnership aims to strengthen institutional collaboration and develop innovative solutions that support a safe, smart mobility ecosystem in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s leadership in adopting advanced technologies and advancing sustainable mobility.

The agreement was signed by Dr Abdulla Hamad AlGhfeli, Acting Director General of the Integrated Transport Centre, and Dr. Atef Garib, CEO of Tatweer Middle East & Africa, in the presence of senior officials and specialists from both sides, underscoring a shared commitment to strategic partnerships that foster innovation and sustainability in the transport sector.

Under the agreement, ITC and Tatweer Middle East & Africa will expand cooperation in R&D, technology transfer and prototyping for intelligent transport systems. Joint initiatives will focus on applying AI, machine learning and big-data analytics to deliver advanced solutions that improve network efficiency and road safety across the Emirate. Collaboration will also include field trials and stakeholder feedback to enhance services, as well as the development of smart systems for road and parking management.

The agreement provides tailored training programmes and capacity-building for ITC employees, in cooperation with international institutes specialising in modern smart-mobility technologies.

The agreement sets out clear roles and responsibilities, whereby ITC will provide strategic oversight, monitor project outputs and assess their impact on Abu Dhabi’s transport system, reflecting its legislative, regulatory and supervisory role in managing and developing this vital sector. Tatweer Middle East & Africa will contribute actively to the partnership by providing data, analysis and technical support to help achieve the agreement’s objectives and deliver shared outcomes.

This agreement reaffirms both parties’ commitment to ongoing collaboration on smart, sustainable mobility solutions that support Abu Dhabi’s vision for an integrated, modern transport ecosystem, raising performance standards and service quality while meeting future needs.

