ADCDA launches Drawings Review Service via video call

ABU DHABI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Civil Defence (ADCDA) has launched a video call service as a digital solution that facilitates communication between the concerned entities and the engineers of the Engineering Drawings Review Section , without the need to visit branches in person.

The service enables concerned entities and consulting offices to review plans, receive consultations, and obtain direct support through video calls with the Authority’s engineers. Requests can be submitted via email or through the Abu Dhabi Building Permits System, providing a flexible and interactive experience that helps complete procedures with ease.

The Authority explained that the service contributes to accelerating plan approvals by providing the concerned entities with the necessary technical information and clarifying the required standards, thereby enhancing satisfaction and operational efficiency.

This initiative comes as part of the “Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer Experience Program,” a pioneering model aimed at improving stakeholder experience in line with international best practices and reflecting the Authority’s commitment to community happiness and Abu Dhabi’s developmental goals.