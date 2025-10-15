Dubai Police, DoF join forces to advance 'Dubai Cashless Strategy'

DUBAI, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) – In alignment with the “Dubai Cashless strategy”, the General Command of Dubai Police and the Government of Dubai's Department of Finance (DOF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in promoting digital payment solutions across government services.

The agreement aims to enhance safe and efficient financial transactions, streamline smart payment procedures, and provide customers with a smooth and secure digital payment experience.

The MoU was signed by Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and Abdulrahman Saleh Al Saleh, Director General of DOF, in the presence of senior officers and officials from both sides.

Lieutenant General Al Marri affirmed that this partnership represents a strategic step in Dubai Police’s efforts to support the leadership’s vision of a forward-looking economy driven by digital transformation. He noted that strengthening the digital payment infrastructure within Dubai Police reflects the organisation’s ongoing commitment to delivering secure, integrated, and smart services that enhance customer satisfaction, efficiency, and transparency.

“Enabling advanced digital payment channels contributes to building a flexible service ecosystem, reducing reliance on cash, and supporting the sustainability of Dubai’s digital economy,” he said.

Abdulrahman Al Saleh highlighted that the collaboration with Dubai Police embodies the spirit of integration that underpins Dubai’s governance model. It also aligns with the emirate’s vision of fostering an innovative and technology-driven digital economy.

He added, “This MoU supports the leadership’s aspiration to position Dubai as a global benchmark for smart financial transformation. By developing secure and advanced payment systems, we aim to improve government efficiency and deliver an enhanced customer experience in line with the objectives of the Dubai Cashless Strategy.”

Under the terms of the MoU, both parties will cooperate in exchanging knowledge and expertise related to cashless transformation, sharing data and analytical insights, and leveraging modern financial technologies. The agreement also provides for the establishment of specialised working groups to drive innovation and digital transition, as well as initiatives to promote awareness of the benefits of digital payments and the safe use of financial applications and systems.

Additionally, the two entities will collaborate on training and educational programmes and on enhancing the existing digital infrastructure to ensure secure, sustainable, and efficient payment operations across government services.