SIH discusses cultural cooperation with Burkina Faso embassy

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) – Dr Abdul Aziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Sharjah Institute for Heritage (SIH), welcomed Dr Souleymane Konaté, Ambassador of the Republic of Burkina Faso to the United Arab Emirates, along with his accompanying delegation during an official visit to the Institute’s headquarters. The purpose of the visit was to explore avenues of cultural and intellectual cooperation between the two sides and to establish new partnerships in the fields of intangible heritage and cultural exchange.

Dr Al Musallam led the visiting delegation on a comprehensive tour of the Institute, during which they were introduced to the Institute’s key initiatives aimed at preserving and safeguarding cultural heritage. He explained how the Institute’s educational and research programs, alongside its projects in training, documentation, and folklore, all contribute to passing cultural knowledge on to future generations. The delegation also learned about the Institute’s international initiatives carried out under the umbrella of UNESCO.

During the official discussions, Dr Al Musallam expressed his appreciation for the visit and underlined the strong and growing cultural ties between Sharjah and African nations. He attributed this development to the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who champions the building of cultural bridges with friendly nations. Dr. Al Musallam reaffirmed the Institute’s openness to collaborate with cultural institutions in Burkina Faso, particularly in documenting folk narratives, exchanging expertise in safeguarding intangible heritage, and hosting mutual exhibitions and cultural heritage weeks.

Ambassador Konaté expressed his pleasure in visiting the Institute and commended Sharjah’s leading role in the preservation of human heritage and the promotion of intercultural dialogue. He reiterated Burkina Faso’s keen interest in establishing long-term cooperation with the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, particularly in areas such as academic research, training, and the exchange of experts.

The meeting was attended by several department directors from the Sharjah Institute for Heritage and officials from the Embassy of Burkina Faso in the UAE.