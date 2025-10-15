Of Land and Water brings works from SAF collection to Kalba

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) – Of Land and Water is the first presentation of works from the Sharjah Art Foundation collection in the east coast of Sharjah. Featuring rarely seen large-scale works by nine international artists and collectives, the exhibition will be on view from 17 October 2025 to 31 May 2026 at Kalba Ice Factory, Kalba.

The event raises the following questions: how do borders and ideologies attempt to contain open stretches of earth and sea, and divide those who inhabit them? What ties us to a place, and what severs us from it? Which ways of living and knowledge can move freely across borders, unbound by race and political ideas like the winds and tides?

Of Land and Water is curated by Jiwon Lee, Head of Curatorial, and Abdulla Aljanahi and Amal Al Ali, Curatorial Assistants, with Souraya Kreidieh and Shahd Murshed, Collection Department.



