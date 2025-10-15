Sir Bu Nair Dhow Race to begin October 25

SHARJAH, 15th October, 2025 (WAM) – Under the generous patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority (SBA), represented by Sharjah Sports Channel, in collaboration with the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club, has announced the Sir Bu Nair Dhow Sailing Race for traditional 60-foot dhows. The event will take place on 25 October, celebrating the deep connection between Emiratis and their maritime legacy.

The announcement was made during a press conference held at Sharjah Media City (Shams), attended by Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Media Bureau; Mohammed Hassan Khalaf, Director General of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the SBA; Mohammed Majid Al Suwaidi, Director of Sharjah Sports Channel; Ahmed Issa Al Hosani, Director General of the Sharjah International Marine Sports Club; and representatives from partner organisations and sponsors.

The race will feature over 60 dhows and more than 1,200 sailors and captains competing for AED 2.8 million in prizes across the waters of the Arabian Gulf. The organising committee will determine the start line coordinates based on weather and wind conditions, while the finish line will be set at Sir Bu Nair Island. Strict safety measures have been implemented, including licensed towboats for each dhow, mandatory life jackets, and GPS tracking systems to ensure a safe and fair competition.

Mohammed Hassan Khalaf stressed that organising the race through Sharjah Sports Channel demonstrates the Authority’s dedication to reviving national sports and safeguarding maritime traditions. He stated, “The Sir Bu Nair Race embodies Sharjah’s vision of merging sport with heritage and reaffirms our mission to document and promote the emirate’s sporting and cultural achievements.”

Mohammed Majid Al Suwaidi emphasised the channel’s preparedness to deliver outstanding live coverage, including expert analysis and continuous updates via SBA’s “Maraya” digital platform and the official accounts of Sharjah Marine Sports Club. He described the race as one of the most esteemed marine events in Sharjah, honouring the spirit of the sea and the legacy of the UAE’s seafaring ancestors.

Tariq Saeed Allay emphasised the importance of media in safeguarding heritage and strengthening cultural memory, noting that the support from the Sharjah Government Media Bureau aims to highlight the authenticity and identity of Emirati traditions.

Ahmed Issa Al Hosani expressed pride in organising the race, which coincided with the Silver Jubilee of the Sir Bu Nair Festival, and thanked Sharjah Sports Channel and SBA for their efforts.