Isaac del Toro takes UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s 95th win of season

ROME, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Bringing an end to his season in style, Isaac del Toro won the Giro del Veneto on Wednesday afternoon. The Italian one-day race brought Del Toro’s 16th victory of the season, and UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s 95th.

Behind the Mexican, his UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate Pavel Sivakov made a late attack to secure second place over the line. In doing so, Sivakov ensured the Emirati squad would end another memorable afternoon in Italy with two riders on the podium.

This latest win comes just days after Tadej Pogačar won Il Lombardia on Saturday, and Adam Yates backed this up with victory at the inaugural edition of Valdengo-Oropa on Sunday.

Del Toro completed the 161.2 km race in 3:24:29, while his teammate Sivakov finished second, just 22 seconds behind.