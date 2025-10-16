Fujairah International Airport showcases smart innovations at GITEX Global

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Fujairah International Airport is participating in GITEX Global 2025 under the Fujairah Digital Government Pavilion to highlight the latest digital innovations shaping the future of the aviation sector.

The airport’s participation reflects the Emirate of Fujairah’s commitment to digital transformation and its vision to build a sustainable, technology-driven infrastructure.

The airport is presenting two smart aviation projects. The first is the Airport Management System (AMS), designed to enhance operational efficiency through automation, data-driven insights, and real-time coordination across departments, ultimately improving safety, accuracy and service quality.

The second project focuses on the use of drones (UAVs) to support aviation operations and logistics services, enabling faster inspections, enhanced monitoring and efficient cargo delivery, contributing to a more sustainable and responsive airport environment.

During the exhibition, Fujairah International Airport signed a Memorandum of Understanding with trackiT company to deploy AI-powered asset tracking technologies within the airport environment. This collaboration aims to optimise operational performance, improve asset visibility and accelerate the airport’s digital transformation journey in line with global aviation trends.

In addition, the airport organised an interactive quiz competition for visitors, in collaboration with the Fujairah Government Finance Department. Fujairah International Airport sponsored round-trip tickets from Fujairah to Mumbai as special prizes for the winners.

“This platform allows us to showcase our innovative projects that embody the spirit of digital transformation in the aviation sector. Through technologies such as AI and drones, we are redefining operational efficiency and paving the way for a smarter, more connected airport environment,” Capt. Esmaeil M. Al Boloushi, General Manager of Fujairah International Airport, said.