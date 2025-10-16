Abu Dhabi Customs, Ras Al Khaimah Customs to enhance integration, strategic cooperation

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Administration of Abu Dhabi Customs and Ras Al Khaimah Customs have signed an agreement to enhance integration and strategic cooperation in line with the UAE’s vision to harmonise customs coordination at both the federal and local levels.

Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), witnessed the signing of the agreement at the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion during GITEX Global 2025 by Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Customs, and Dr. Rashed Rashed Al Mehrezi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Customs.

The agreement reflects the commitment of both parties to developing a robust customs compliance framework and enhancing operational efficiency through the adoption of best operational practices, contributing to the achievement of national objectives and strengthening the UAE’s competitiveness in the customs field regionally and globally.

The agreement aims to support comprehensive integration, strengthen coordination, and promote the exchange of information, knowledge, and expertise, in addition to developing human capital, advancing digital transformation, and leveraging modern systems and artificial intelligence technologies in operations management.

This includes systems implemented by Abu Dhabi Customs, such as the RIMAH system, which utilises AI to identify the nature of shipments prior to their arrival at customs ports, and the data hub and future reporting advancement DHAFRA, an AI-powered platform for data governance and management.

Additionally, both parties will exchange best practices in innovation, automation, and warehouse management.

Al Mansoori reiterated Abu Dhabi Customs’ commitment to fostering strategic relations and expanding cooperation, leveraging its technical and human capabilities to support national economic goals and advance an innovation-driven, digitally enabled institutional work environment.

Dr. Al Mehrezi noted that this cooperation marks the beginning of a new phase of sustainable partnerships that support the development of the customs ecosystem.