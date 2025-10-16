Abu Dhabi Awards concludes ‘Goodness in Motion’ campaign

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Awards has concluded its month-long community initiative, “Goodness in Motion”, which marked the Awards’ 20th anniversary and aligned with the UAE’s “Year of Community”.

The campaign reached diverse segments of society through mobile field visits across the UAE. Thousands of individuals engaged in the initiative, which included visits to schools, shopping malls, community events, and construction sites, all aimed at reinforcing values of giving and strengthening the spirit of community participation.

Activities ranged from family-oriented programmes to interactive experiences, with a total of 20 field visits conducted. The campaign saw the participation of more than 2,700 people of various ages and nationalities, including 1,600 children through school visits, and over 600 construction workers through on-site activities.

The “Goodness in Motion” campaign helped foster a culture of community engagement, strengthen social bonds, and encourage community members to nominate individuals whose noble contributions have created a lasting positive impact on UAE society.



