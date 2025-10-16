AlC launches Digtial Arabic Library in collaboration with Arabookverse

FRANKFURT, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT) has announced the Digital Arabic Library, a strategic partnership with audiobook and e-book publisher Arabookverse (ABV).

Unveiled during ALC’s participation in the 77th Frankfurt Book Fair, this ambitious, multi-year project is set to make thousands of Arabic-language publications available in both digital and audio formats to readers around the world.

This agreement led by the Centre will provide millions of readers with access to thousands of editions of Arabic printed, electronic, and audio publications. It reflects the ALC’s strategy to effect a qualitative shift in the digitisation of Arabic books and support the Arabic publishing industry through creative initiatives and pioneering projects, including the quality programmes offered by the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said that the project will provide new and innovative channels to facilitate access to Arabic cultural content for readers wherever they may be, which is particularly important since the percentage of Arabic content available online is small compared to the number of Arabic speakers.

Ali Abdel-Moneim, Co-Founder and CEO of Arabookverse, said, “We are proud of our partnership with the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, a pioneer in promoting the Arabic language through its unique efforts and initiatives that serve to consolidate Arabic culture and connect readers and learners wherever they are.”

In order to oversee the workflow process, ALC will form a high-level steering committee. This will also include advisory committees tasked with ensuring the quality of the content selected and compliance with the Centre’s high standards.