'Majra' showcases 'Technology for Good' initiative at GITEX Global

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The National CSR Fund “Majra” is highlighting its “Technology for Good” initiative at GITEX Global 2025, aimed at supporting innovation and developing technological solutions that advance humanitarian work and deliver sustainable social impact across the UAE.

Majra’s participation this year aligns with its vision to harness technology and artificial intelligence in advancing sustainable development, while expanding partnerships with government entities, the private sector, the fourth sector, and academia reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for responsible innovation.

Majra’s pavilion showcased its latest projects under the national campaign “UAE: Start-up Capital of the World," highlighting ongoing initiatives in innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable impact.

In addition, Majra signed three new Memorandums of Understanding with the Sustainable Impact Committees in Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, and Ajman, in the presence of Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of Majra’s Board of Trustees, along with Sarah Shaw, CEO of the National CSR Fund, and officials.

“Guided by the vision of its leadership, the UAE has placed great emphasis on building an advanced and integrated framework for social responsibility based on global best practices. Through Majra, we are committed to continuing our efforts to develop impactful initiatives and forge new partnerships that support responsible innovation and the nation’s transition toward a sustainable economy," Al Marri stated.

He added that Majra’s new partnerships with the Sustainable Impact Committees in Fujairah, Umm Al Quwain, and Ajman mark an important step in empowering communities, advancing social entrepreneurship, and fostering sustainable solutions through training, development, and support for emerging ventures opening new horizons for economic and social growth across the UAE.

Al Marri emphasised that the digital projects and initiatives launched by Majra during the exhibition represent a major milestone in localizing technology and entrepreneurship, as well as leveraging AI in social responsibility through innovative digital platforms that enhance community sustainability, empower individuals and organizations, and expand the positive impact across society.

Majra signed its first MoU with the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry to launch the “Community Entrepreneurs Programme,” the first of its kind in the emirate, aimed at supporting and funding fourth-sector organisations and emerging social enterprises, thereby fostering new economic opportunities and driving social innovation in Fujairah.

The second MoU was signed with the Umm Al Quwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry to establish an Entrepreneurship Center dedicated to incubating and accelerating startups, and offering training and employment grants for youth and entrepreneurs in the emirate.

Salem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, signed the third MoU as part of Majra’s comprehensive plan. The MoU aims to encourage industrial establishments in Ajman to adopt clean energy solutions and strengthen the emirate’s position in this vital sector, particularly as it is home to 1,549 industrial facilities by the end of 2024.

Sarah Shaw stated that these new partnerships represent a significant step toward advancing sustainable development and amplifying social impact through collaboration across the public, private, academic, and civil sectors, which together form the main driving force for achieving measurable impact.

She emphasised that Majra continues to lead efforts to unify and expand sustainable impact initiatives nationwide through an integrated digital ecosystem.

As part of its participation in GITEX Global 2025, Majra, in collaboration with NEOL, launched a digital platform for network and AI management. An MoU was signed to expand the use of AI and explore its applications in building professional networks and facilitating collaboration among organisations, companies, and individuals within the CSR and sustainability sectors.

The platform enables users to create a dynamic interactive network that serves as a bridge transforming professional connections into productive partnerships and real opportunities for growth and development.

It accelerates project implementation, enhances cooperation between government, private, academic, and civil sectors, and fosters a comprehensive digital ecosystem that boosts the flow of sustainable impact, expands growth opportunities, and reinforces the private sector’s role in supporting community initiatives.

Majra provided more than 100 participating companies from the Sustainable Impact Challenge 2025 with an exceptional opportunity to join GITEX Global 2025, allowing them to explore the latest AI innovations and forge strategic partnerships that drive digital transformation and support the UAE’s sustainable economy.

At its GITEX booth, Majra showcased a selection of award-winning projects from the Sustainable Impact Challenge, including practical and ready-to-implement solutions.

Additionally, Majra unveiled the UAE Sustainable Impact Map, spotlighting leading technological initiatives in CSR and sustainability.