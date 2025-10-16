Amna Al Dahak highlights UAE’s role in global food sustainability

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, stated that the UAE, guided by its wise leadership, has established a forward-looking vision to enhance sustainable food security and is a key global partner in advancing food systems towards improved efficiency and sustainability.

In a statement marking World Food Day, observed annually on 16th October, Dr. Al Dahak said that the occasion is a time to reflect on the challenges facing global agrifood systems and to recognise that only through cooperation and joint action can a better food future for all be achieved.

She noted that the escalating impacts of extreme weather, climate change and economic shocks are placing unprecedented pressure on food systems. Fragile supply chains mean that the effects of disruption are felt from fields to dinner tables worldwide, leaving an estimated 673 million people facing hunger.

The minister explained that food systems globally account for approximately one-third of greenhouse gas emissions. Furthermore, the widespread issue of food loss and waste requires urgent action. Around 13.2 percent of food produced is lost between harvest and retail, while an estimated 19 percent is wasted in households, food services and retail combined worldwide.

Reducing food loss and waste, she added, would lead to more efficient land use, better water management and a positive impact on both climate and livelihoods.

Dr. Al Dahak stated that the UAE believes meeting the needs of a growing global population demands teamwork across borders, sectors and generations.

“Domestically, we are pursuing a vision of boosting local agriculture in line with our National Food Security Strategy 2051,” she said. “Through strategic investments in agritech, sustainable farming practices and innovative water management, we are transforming our agricultural landscape. A cornerstone of this national endeavour is promoting local food production, empowering farmers and strengthening our domestic food supply chains. We are also tackling food waste head-on through initiatives like ne’ma. However, these plans and actions will only be successful with everyone’s support and participation.”

Concluding her statement, Dr. Al Dahak said, “On this World Food Day, the UAE reaffirms its dedication to transforming our food systems, ensuring nutritious food for all, and cultivating a sustainable and equitable future for generations to come, working hand in hand with the global community.”