Presight to enter new markets across four continents

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Presight is moving swiftly to expand its digital solutions into new markets across four continents, Africa, Europe, Asia, and the Americas, as the UAE-based AI and big data analytics company pushes ahead with its global growth strategy, the company's Chief Operating Officer said.

Dr. Adel Al Sharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, told the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025 that Presight currently operates in around 20 countries, with ambitious plans for further geographic expansion.

Al Sharji said Presight recently signed deals to enter new markets, including Uganda, Angola, Tanzania, and Kazakhstan. Malaysia is the next target in East Asia, he added, noting the company also has active teams in Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Indonesia.

The company has a clear vision to deepen its footprint across the African continent, segment the European market, and focus on the Americas and East Asia to boost the global reach of its products and solutions.

Presight will open a new regional headquarters in Jordan next week, a move reflecting the growth of its operations in the Arab region, Al Sharji revealed. This expansion is part of a plan to open offices in other strategically important countries next year.

The COO highlighted that the company has significantly developed its product line this year, launching new platforms, expanding its database, and strengthening strategic partnerships with both government and private entities across multiple markets. Presight is currently focused on providing specialised products tailored to the needs of each sector and client.

Addressing generative AI, Al Sharji explained that Presight is prioritising the development of Agentic AI, the next generation of artificial intelligence capable of performing tasks independently to assist individuals and organisations in various fields.

He said the company is showcasing its Agentic AI solutions at its GITEX platform. Presight is developing intelligent agents for human resources, procurement, finance, and security and safety to serve as digital assistants capable of performing real tasks within institutions.