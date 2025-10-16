Innovative economic visions are critical for growth, sustainability: Experts

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Top officials and international experts attending the Annual Meetings of the Global Future Councils 2025, organised by the UAE Government in collaboration with the World Economic Forum (WEF), underscored the importance of developing innovative economic visions that reinforce inclusive growth, sustainability, and equal opportunity for all.

The Economy theme of the event hosts extensive talks through seven dedicated Councils, each specialising in one of the following topics: Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains, Business of Economic Growth, Regenerative Blue Economy, Decentralised Finance, International Trade and Investment, Jobs and Frontier Technologies, and Financial Education.

Discussions explored various economic initiatives and policies designed to forecast growth patterns and address the accelerating technological, geopolitical, and environmental changes.

The Global Future Council on Advanced Manufacturing and Value Chains highlighted the renewed prominence of industrial policies at regional and national levels. It discussed the importance of regulatory coordination to cut costs and boost efficiency across multi-site supply chains. This approach aims to achieve a balanced economic, social and environmental impact that supports sustainable industrial transformation.

The Global Future Council on the Business of Economic Growth discussed the role of businesses in promoting balanced growth amidst global economic challenges. Participants asserted that collaboration between business leaders and policymakers can create strategic alignments that provide national benefits and facilitate the transition of economies towards more sustainable and inclusive growth.

The Global Future Council on the Regenerative Blue Economy explored opportunities to reshape the relationship between the economy and the oceans. It highlighted the importance of fostering innovation in areas such as maritime transport, renewable energy, coastal tourism, and aquaculture. These efforts aim to support healthier marine ecosystems, mitigate the impacts of climate change, and ensure equitable distribution of the benefits derived from marine resources.

The Global Future Council on Decentralised Finance examined the opportunities for integrating blockchain and smart contracts within the broader financial ecosystem, noting the need to develop governance frameworks that ensure benefits, chiefly transparency and efficiency, without compromising the principles of financial stability and user protection.

The Global Future Council on International Trade and Investment addressed the geopolitical pressures and environmental challenges that threaten the international trade system. Council members addressed the need for reforms in trade policies and balancing economic growth with sustainability and inclusivity to enhance opportunities for shared prosperity across countries.

The Global Future Council on Jobs and Frontier Technologies discussed the growing impact of technological innovations on labour markets, focusing on the potential for creating higher-quality jobs and more productive opportunities, while addressing the challenges of socioeconomic inequality through flexible and inclusive training and qualification policies.

The Global Future Council on Financial Education explored ways to empower individuals with financial knowledge and enable them to acquire the necessary skills to navigate through the diverse range of available financial products, as well as to increase economic uncertainty. Council members emphasised the importance of investing in financial literacy as a pillar for achieving long-term financial well-being.

Bringing together over 700 experts from 93 countries, the Global Future Councils 2025 featured 37 Councils that cover six broad themes: Technology, Economy, Society, Environment, Governance, and Health.

The landmark initiative marks a significant milestone in the longstanding strategic partnership between the UAE Government and the World Economic Forum. Over the past 16 years, the collaboration has hosted more than 900 Global Future Councils, engaging over 12,000 officials, experts, and specialists, and tackling a broad range of issues critical to humanity’s present and future.

