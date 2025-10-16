Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, Space42 to advance geospatial, AI solutions

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) and Space42, the UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance collaboration on geospatial and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions aimed at supporting sustainable energy and water management across the Emirate.

The signing was witnessed by Dr. Abdulla Humaid Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy. The agreement was signed by Eng. Shaima Abdulla Al Mulla, Executive Director of Licensing, Compliance and Consumer Protection at the Department of Energy, and Hasan Al Hosani, Chief Executive Officer of Smart Solutions at Space42.

The MoU establishes a framework for cooperation and sharing of expertise between the DoE and Space42 in exploring, developing, and implementing advanced geospatial and AI-driven technologies.

The partnership seeks to strengthen the resilience of Abu Dhabi’s energy and water infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and support environmental sustainability.

Under the agreement, Space42 will support the Department of Energy by providing satellite imagery as managed services, delivering high-resolution optical, radar (SAR), and thermal data to enhance infrastructure monitoring and planning. It will also provide geospatial AI solutions that enable predictive analysis and data-driven decision-making across sectors.

Other areas of collaboration include integrated monitoring systems for electricity, water, district cooling, and associated infrastructure using advanced satellite-based insights; AI-driven simulations for rainwater catchment and flood resilience; and the use of IoT and AI to process and analyse real-time data from DoE’s remote sites and assets.

These initiatives will further enhance accurate water management by providing timely insights into soil moisture levels across Abu Dhabi, supporting informed decision-making and resource optimisation.

The two parties will explore potential joint initiatives, pilot projects and studies to further advance sustainable energy and water management in the emirate. The agreement also seeks to promote innovation and best practices in the use of digital, smart, and native AI technologies for infrastructure monitoring and resource management.

“This partnership with Space42 reflects our ongoing commitment to harnessing advanced technologies that strengthen Abu Dhabi’s sustainable development agenda. Through the integration of AI, satellite imagery, and geospatial data, we are developing smart solutions to manage resources more efficiently, enhance energy and water efficiency, and advance infrastructure development,” Al Mulla said.

Al Hosani stated, “Collaboration with the Department of Energy unlocks the potential of space-based data and AI capabilities to advance our commitment to smarter, more sustainable urban systems. This MoU marks a milestone in our efforts to leverage insights from space to enhance situational awareness and improve operational efficiency across Abu Dhabi’s energy and water ecosystem, supporting resilience and innovation within the Emirate.”

