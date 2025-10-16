NMDC Group, Environment Agency–Abu Dhabi to protect emirate’s marine ecosystem

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- NMDC Group today signed a five-year strategic collaboration agreement with Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD) to establish a specific framework between the parties covering 13 key areas associated with the protection of the marine environment from pollution and climate change, and to safeguard marine life and natural resources.

Under this agreement, using NMDC’s marine equipment and resources, the parties will work together to upgrade and enhance the existing EAD water quality management system. NMDC will deploy 14 new buoys across the Abu Dhabi marine environment to enable a significant increase in EAD’s capacity for monitoring and data gathering on a real-time basis, with data being transferred every 15 minutes.

This step-change in the environmental monitoring programme will then enhance the development of strategies and programmes to optimise the marine environment for Abu Dhabi.

“By integrating NMDC Group's expertise with EAD's scientific capabilities and mandate, we are moving beyond traditional conservation. This collaboration is the backbone of high-resolution marine water quality data that enables Abu Dhabi to set new standards and ensure our natural resources are proactively managed and protected for generations to come,” Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of EAD, stated.

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Group CEO of NMDC, commented, “By strengthening our partnership with EAD, NMDC is set to deploy our marine assets in ways that will support the health of Abu Dhabi’s marine ecosystem. This project forms part of NMDC Group’s ongoing sustainability strategy, where we’re taking decisive steps across our operations to drive positive change in the built and natural environments.”

The five-year project also builds on long-term collaborations between NMDC Group and EAD, where both entities work together in consultation related to projects with an environmental bearing.

The collaboration agreement further aims to strengthen this partnership by encompassing future initiatives dedicated to safeguarding Abu Dhabi’s marine environment.