Eurojust meeting tackles emerging trends on money laundering, asset recovery

BRUSSELS, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) has concluded the first annual meeting of the agency’s Judicial Focus Group on Money Laundering and Asset Recovery, with recommendations aimed at strengthening cross-border judicial cooperation and accelerating the recovery of illicit assets to enhance Europe’s ability to combat organised financial crime.

The two-day meeting, hosted at Eurojust headquarters, delved into several pressing issues, including the rise of crypto-assets in money laundering schemes and the complexities of tracing funds across multiple jurisdictions. The use of professional laundering services, often disguised as legitimate businesses, was also a major point of discussion.

The “crime-as-a-service” method poses significant challenges due to the sophisticated methods employed by the organised crime networks and the cross-border nature of their operations.

One of the key items presented during the meeting was the recently published Eurojust Casework Report on Regulation 2018/1805 on the Mutual Recognition of Freezing and Confiscation Orders. This report, the first of its kind, offers practical guidance for national authorities, highlighting both advancements and ongoing challenges in the application of the Regulation.

Additionally, various international bodies presented their initiatives to combat money laundering. Workshops on asset recovery and money laundering provided a platform for in-depth discussions on case scenarios, with participants exploring solutions to the latest challenges.

Throughout the meeting, participants emphasised the need for enhanced judicial cooperation and the effective use of technological advancements to stay ahead of evolving criminal tactics. They highlighted the agency’s pivotal role in facilitating coordination and providing a platform for judicial practitioners to share expertise and best practices.