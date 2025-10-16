Sharjah Ruler receives Acting Minister of Higher Education

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Chairman of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research, received on Thursday at Al Badee Palace, Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar, Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.H. the Ruler welcomed Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar and the accompanying delegation, praising the efforts made by various entities within the Council for Education, Human Development, and Society to advance the higher education system in the UAE. He highlighted that such efforts contribute to qualifying national cadres with the best knowledge and skills.

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed explained that education is the fundamental element in the development sought by nations through institutions, universities, schools, programmes, and initiatives. It is also sought by individuals through continuous learning, reading, and pursuing academic programmes at prestigious universities and institutes.

H.H. the Ruler stressed that the stability of educational systems based on solid and well-structured programmes and frameworks reflects positively on the quality of academic programmes. It ensures the continued consolidation of proper sciences, knowledge, and skills for successive generations. Ruler of Sharjah emphasised the importance of benefiting from modern educational technologies and methods in ways that do not compromise the quality of the educational process, knowledge delivery, and interaction between teachers and students.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi was briefed on the plans and programmess of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research that support universities and academies in the country to offer the best academic programmes within a developed system aligned with the ambitious vision of the wise leadership.

Dr Abdulrahman Al Awar expressed his deep appreciation for the continuous guidance and support of H.H. the Ruler of Sharjah toward the higher education and scientific research system in the UAE. He commended the remarkable achievements of Sharjah’s universities and academies under the wise and visionary leadership of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed, who ensures the highest quality in scientific and research outcomes.

The meeting was attended by Hajar Al Dhahli, Secretary-General of the Education, Human Development and Community Council; Dr Mansour bin Nassar, Chairman of the Legal Department of Sharjah; Dr Muhadditha Al Hashemi, Chairperson of Sharjah Education Academy; and members of the Executive Committee of the Sharjah Council for Higher Education and Scientific Research.