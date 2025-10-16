Abu Dhabi advances smart, intelligent health system with launch of Sahatna Space on TAMM

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate, announces the launch of Sahatna Space on TAMM, marking a significant step towards creating a smart, intelligent, and citizen-centric health system.

This integration allows residents to access healthcare services seamlessly through the same digital platform they use for various essential government services, fostering a holistic approach to health management.

Since its introduction in GITEX 2024, Sahatna has rapidly gained traction, becoming one of the leading health applications on Google and Apple Play stores, amassing over 1 million users in its first year. Now, with its evolution into Sahatna Space, healthcare services are now embedded within TAMM, positioning health at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s digital government ecosystem.

Residents can utilize Sahatna Space to register with primary care providers, book appointments, manage prescriptions, access medical records, complete self-assessments, and explore wellness tools, articles, health and wellness events, and maternity care features – all in one place. Upcoming features will include AI-powered health assistance, IVF services, and personalised health recommendations, further enhancing the proactive and predictive nature of healthcare in Abu Dhabi.

Ibrahim Al Jallaf, Executive Director of Digital Health Sector at DoH, said, “The launch of Sahatna Space on TAMM reflects our vision for an intelligent health system that is proactive, predictive, and personalised. By bringing healthcare into the same platform residents already use for their daily needs, we are removing barriers, empowering individuals, and setting a new global benchmark for citizen-centric digital health. Abu Dhabi is not only transforming how people access care, but also redefining what it means to live in a digitally enabled society that places health and well-being at its core.”

Saeed Al Mulla, Director-General of Customer Experience Affairs at the Department of Government Enablement, said, “Sahatna Space on TAMM exemplifies Abu Dhabi’s commitment to designing government around people’s needs and delivering an effortless customer experience. By bringing healthcare into the same ecosystem that serves hundreds of daily interactions, we are advancing a unified and seamless customer experience across government. This integration strengthens our mission to simplify access, reduce effort, and deliver a truly connected and effortless customer experience for every resident.”

Current Sahatna users can continue accessing services through both the Sahatna app and the TAMM platform. The standalone Sahatna app will remain available until the end of November, after which all services will be available exclusively through TAMM. Residents can download TAMM from the Apple App Store and Google Play.