GCAA organises Zero Bureaucracy Forum in aviation services

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) organised the Zero Bureaucracy Forum in Civil Aviation under the theme “A Journey Towards the Future: Artificial Intelligence and Zero Bureaucracy in Aviation Services” at Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University in Dubai, attended by Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, along with a wide participation of representatives from the UAE civil aviation sector, government entities, and strategic partners.

The forum showcased prominent efforts and initiatives in achieving Zero Bureaucracy across the UAE’s civil aviation sector, including those led by the GCAA.

Key highlights featured the launch of the GCAA Artificial Intelligence Strategy and a presentation of the Authority’s sustainable system for Zero Bureaucracy, developed using artificial intelligence technologies.

The event also witnessed participation from several key aviation and government entities, which shared their best practices and successful experiences in enhancing service flexibility and simplifying procedures in line with national directives.

Participating entities included Abu Dhabi Airports, Dubai Airports, Etihad Airways, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, flydubai, Sharjah International Airport, Air Arabia, and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

Speaking at the opening of the forum, Saif Al Suwaidi said, “The UAE, through its civil aviation sector, has demonstrated that innovation and agile governance are key to sustaining its leadership. The Zero Bureaucracy Programme at the GCAA has become a strategic and sustainable path aimed at enhancing the customer experience, improving institutional efficiency, and strengthening the sector’s competitiveness.”

Al Suwaidi explained that the programme’s first phase delivered significant outcomes, including 52 completed Zero Bureaucracy processes, the reduction of more than 496 procedures, elimination of over 90 requirements, and removal of 82 documents, resulting in savings of more than 32,000 working hours, and a reduction of more than 4 million kilogrammes of carbon emissions during 2024, with further improvements expected in 2025.

he organisation of the forum comes as part of the GCAA’s commitment to implementing best practices in achieving Zero Bureaucracy and promoting a culture of simplification and efficiency across the UAE’s civil aviation sector, contributing to enhancing the competitiveness of aviation-related government services and advancing the UAE’s vision for a more efficient and innovative government within the civil aviation domain.