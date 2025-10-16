Sheraa, National Agriculture Centre to launch ‘AgriBoost’

DUBAI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- In line with the national campaign “The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World” launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global hub for entrepreneurship, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), in collaboration with the National Agriculture Centre, announced the launch of AgriBoost.

The initiative aims to empower startups with the latest solutions and practices of modern, climate-smart agricultural technology in the UAE.

The intensive six-week acceleration and innovation programme aims to support early-stage AgriTech startups, particularly those developing solutions to address key agricultural challenges in the UAE.

The programme is designed to empower AgriTech ventures in the pre-seed and seed stages by equipping them with the tools and support needed to strengthen their market competitiveness, expand their customer base, and build innovative, profitable business models that meet the needs of the local agricultural sector.

Applications for AgriBoost will be open from mid-January until the end of February 2026, giving AgriTech startups the opportunity to register and take part in the programme’s various phases. Following the evaluation and selection process, the intensive training stage will begin in March, featuring interactive workshops focused on the Agile Methodology, followed by a dedicated incubation phase extending through April. This stage will include specialised mentorship sessions and opportunities to build strategic partnerships with the agricultural sector, helping startups enhance their readiness for growth and develop innovative solutions tailored to local market needs. Startups interested in joining can register through the link.

In a move aimed at supporting innovators and entrepreneurs in modern agriculture, programme participants will be given an opportunity to showcase their projects and business outcomes during the upcoming edition of the 'UAE Agriculture Conference and Exhibition'. This will be an ideal platform to connect with investors, experts, and decision-makers at the national level.

Sara Abdelaziz Al Nuaimi, CEO of Sheraa, said, “The agricultural sector is one of the pillars of economic and social stability, and it has become increasingly vital in light of the pressing need for innovative solutions to strengthen food security. Through AgriBoost, we aim to create a strategic platform that enables AgriTech startups to transform their ideas into impactful business models capable of driving real change. This launch reflects our ongoing commitment to advancing entrepreneurship across vital sectors. Our collaboration with the National Agriculture Centre embodies our shared vision to empower a new generation of entrepreneurs by providing them with the knowledge and tools to compete, grow, and position the UAE as a global hub for sustainable agricultural innovation.”

Sultan Salem Al Shamsi, Director of the National Agriculture Centre, said, “Innovation in agricultural technology is a cornerstone of our efforts to strengthen food security and ensure the sustainable use of natural resources. By empowering the agricultural sector with modern, climate-smart solutions, we can significantly increase local food production. Furthermore, by fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators, we aim to build a more resilient and efficient agricultural sector capable of meeting national challenges and developing impactful solutions that advance the UAE’s vision for a sustainable, knowledge-based economy. The AgriBoost programme embodies this vision by providing a practical platform to develop and apply modern technologies in real-world settings, driving a transformative shift in the future of agriculture across the country.”

The programme provides startups with the opportunity to develop innovative solutions that strengthen food security, accelerate agricultural development in the UAE, and build networks of collaboration that enhance their local market presence and open broader pathways for sustainable growth.

Notably, the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) is a leading initiative dedicated to supporting and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs, in line with Sharjah’s vision of building a knowledge and innovation-driven economy. Since its establishment in 2016, Sheraa has supported over 450 startups, helping them raise approximately US$300 million in investment.

The Centre focuses on ventures with a strong social impact and promotes entrepreneurship across priority sectors such as technology, advanced manufacturing and sustainability, and the creative industries, cementing Sharjah and the UAE’s position as a global destination for innovation and entrepreneurship.