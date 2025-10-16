ADAFSA celebrates World Food Day

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- On the occasion of World Food Day, observed annually on 16th October and held this year under the theme “Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future,” the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) organised a special community event at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, featuring the participation of several productive families who showcased a diverse selection of locally prepared foods and beverages.

This initiative forms part of ADAFSA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen community cohesion, support local production, and embed a culture of social responsibility within the government work environment.

The event aimed to spotlight the vital role of productive families in enhancing food security, encourage continued innovation in food preparation, and provide display platforms that enable broader public engagement—contributing to their economic and social empowerment and reinforcing their contribution to the local food security ecosystem.

The event also served as a valuable opportunity to foster dialogue between ADAFSA employees and the wider community, and to exchange knowledge and experiences around sustainable food practices.

ADAFSA affirmed that supporting productive families is a cornerstone of sustainable community development. These families enrich dietary diversity, preserve local heritage, and offer safe, healthy, home-style products. Through training, guidance, and promotional opportunities, the Authority works to empower this vital segment of society and enhance their competitiveness in the local market.

In the context of its broader efforts to strengthen food security, ADAFSA reiterated its firm commitment to advancing the agricultural sector, across both plant and animal production, in line with global challenges and the UAE’s position as a global centre for innovation in this vital field.

The Authority highlighted that it is developing an integrated food security system in alignment with the National Food Security Strategy 2051. This includes adopting cutting-edge agricultural technologies and incentivising farmers to implement Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) to improve local production quality and optimise the use of natural resources—particularly water.

As part of its efforts to promote agricultural sustainability, ADAFSA reported that many farms in Abu Dhabi now adhere to the Abu Dhabi GAP programme—its locally adapted model of the international GLOBALG.A.P. system. The programme aims to embed sustainable farming principles, enhance the quality and safety of agricultural products, improve production efficiency, and reduce food loss.

In 2024, ADAFSA conducted 13 extension campaigns to raise awareness among farmers about optimal irrigation practices. These campaigns focused on maintaining irrigation networks, using crop-specific modern systems, irrigating at optimal times, and applying precise water quotas. Farmers were also encouraged to adopt advanced techniques such as hydroponics, soilless cultivation, vertical farming, and smart irrigation and fertilisation systems powered by real-time meteorological data and soil sensors.

The Authority also noted a significant increase in protected agriculture during 2024, with the number of productive greenhouses rising compared to the previous year. This growth contributed to improved local production quality and reduced water consumption, reflecting the success of ADAFSA’s incentive policies that promote modern farming methods.

ADAFSA further emphasised that Abu Dhabi’s advanced infrastructure—including strategic storage facilities in Khalifa Industrial Zone Abu Dhabi (KIZAD), grain silos, and food production plants—forms a key pillar of the Emirate’s food security system. This infrastructure provides a robust safety net during crises and emergencies, ensuring the availability of safe and nutritious food for all residents under all circumstances.

The Authority reaffirmed that implementing Good Agricultural Practices across Abu Dhabi’s farms remains a strategic priority. ADAFSA’s agricultural extension engineers continue to educate and train farm owners and workers on best practices that enhance product quality, extend shelf life across the supply chain, reduce post-harvest losses, and ensure food safety in local markets. Scientific evidence confirms that adopting proper post-harvest handling helps maintain freshness, boosts competitiveness, and reduces food waste.

In conclusion, ADAFSA underscored that embracing innovation, conserving natural resources, and activating community partnerships represent a strategic approach to ensuring food sustainability and quality, achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and safeguarding the well-being of future generations.