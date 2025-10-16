Abu Dhabi Judicial Department launches digital marriage contracts via ‘TAMM’

ABU DHABI, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Government Enablement to launch the digital marriage contract service through the Abu Dhabi Government Services platform “TAMM”.

The initiative supports government’s ongoing efforts to enhance digital transformation, streamline customer journeys, and modernise notary services using advanced technological solutions.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of participation in the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion at GITEX Global 2025, held at Dubai World Trade Centre from October 13 to 17.

The MoU was signed by Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, and Dr. Mohamed Abdelhamid Al Askar, Director-General of “TAMM” at Department of Government Enablement.

Yousef Al Abri stated that providing marriage contract services via the “TAMM” platform marks a significant milestone in the department’s digital judicial and notary transformation.

He noted that the integration of service channels within a unified system boosts institutional efficiency and improves the customer experience, this initiative aligns with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD, to sustain continuous development and deliver innovative smart services that reinforce Abu Dhabi’s global competitiveness.

Al Abri added that this move is part of the department’s strategy to leverage modern technologies and international best practices to ensure accuracy, efficiency, and speed in procedures, supporting Abu Dhabi’s leadership in building a smart, sustainable judicial system.

On his part, Dr. Mohamed Al Askar said, The integration of marriage contracts service into the TAMM platform represents a significant milestone that reflects cooperation with Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, it aims to continuously facilitate the lives of community members and share with them one of the most important moments in their lives through the new AI-powered version of “TAMM”.

The new service allows users to complete the entire marriage process electronically and securely via “TAMM” starting from submitting the application and entering the details of all parties involved (the groom, bride, guardian, and witnesses), through electronic approval, and up to the issuance of a digitally certified marriage contract. Users can also request authentication from relevant government authorities and obtain an approved digital copy instantly—facilitating use abroad with full reliability and efficiency.

The platform significantly reduces procedural steps, saves time and effort, and eliminates the need to navigate between multiple systems or re-enter data. This contributes to faster service delivery in line with government directives to streamline processes and accelerate completion using advanced technology.

The service features a simple, user-friendly interface with clear step-by-step guidance, instant data verification, and high processing speed, it relies on an advanced digital infrastructure that connects to the UAE Pass and government databases, enabling access to personal data and pre-marital medical information.

This integration ensures the issuance and digital authentication of marriage contracts in accordance with the highest international standards.