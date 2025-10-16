Jawaher Al Qasimi visits Sharjah’s 1st fully walkable community

SHARJAH, 16th October, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of Sharjah Family & Community Council, visited Al Mamsha, Alef Group’s flagship development and Sharjah’s first fully walkable community.

The visit underscored the emirate’s commitment to fostering innovation, quality living, and vibrant urban design.

During her tour, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi explored the community’s distinctive architectural features that include natural shading across pedestrian areas and designs aligned with prevailing wind directions to enhance ventilation, ensuring a cooler and more comfortable environment for residents and visitors alike.

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi’s visit included key destinations within the community, including the Alef Sales Center, Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation -KSQF, Toga, Sharjah Business Women Council, Honore Café, Allo Beirut, Café Arabica, JINS, and Ethr Café.

Sheikha Jawaher was also briefed by Alef Group’s leadership on the Group’s latest milestones, including progress on ongoing construction works, upcoming project handovers, and the addition of prominent retail and F&B brands that enhance Al Mamsha’s lifestyle appeal. In 2025, Al Mamsha recorded 2,000 residents and welcomed over 1.24 million visitors, solidifying its position as a standout destination in Sharjah.

Abdullah Al Huraimel, Board Member, Alef Group, emphasised the project’s alignment with Sharjah’s progressive vision. “We were deeply honoured to welcome H.H. Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi to Al Mamsha, Sharjah’s first fully walkable community. Her presence emphasises the emirate’s vision of creating innovative, inclusive, and sustainable communities. Al Mamsha is not just a project; it’s a reflection of Sharjah’s forward-thinking leadership and commitment to enhancing the lifestyle of its residents through innovation and design."

Commenting on the visit, Raed Kajoor Al Nuaimi, CEO of Alef Group, said, “H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi’s visit to Al Mamsha underscores Sharjah’s progressive vision for sustainable and people-focused urban growth. Al Mamsha demonstrates how thoughtful real estate development can foster vibrant communities that balance modern design with environmental responsibility. At Alef Group, we are committed to creating developments that enrich the quality of life and reinforce Sharjah’s standing as a model for integrated, future-ready cities.”

As Sharjah’s new premier destination, Al Mamsha integrates modern living, retail, and leisure into a vibrant urban and tech-savvy environment. The development features ample pedestrian walkways and bicycle paths that connect the entire community, offering residents and visitors the convenience of exploring its meticulously planned zones on foot. With a blend of residential units, retail stores, and hospitality spaces, Al Mamsha appeals to families, individuals, and children by delivering a dynamic and strategic lifestyle.

Alef Group’s dedication to innovation and thoughtful urban planning continues to position Al Mamsha as an iconic and forward-thinking community in Sharjah.